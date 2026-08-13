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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 09:20 Uhr
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VR-Yhtymä Oyj: VR increases its guidance of the comparable operating result in 2026

13.8.2026 10:20:09 EEST | VR-Yhtymä Oyj | Inside information

VR increases its guidance of the comparable operating result in 2026

VR-Group Plc, Inside Information, 13 August 2026 at 10.20 am EEST

VR increases its estimate of the comparable operating result in 2026 and maintains its revenue guidance for year 2026. The change in the guidance is driven by stronger-than-expected performance during the first half of the year, particularly in long-distance passenger traffic, a generally favourable operating environment, and improved operational efficiency. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains in the logistics market in particular, but VR has managed to mitigate these challenges through the continuous development of its operations.

VR estimates that the Group's comparable operating result in euros will improve from the level recorded in 2025. According to the previous guidance the group's comparable operating result was estimated to stay at a similar good level as in 2025. The guidance related to the Group's revenue in 2026 is unchanged and the revenue is estimated to increase compared to the previous year, driven particularly by the new tendered traffic contracts that commenced in Sweden during 2025.

VR-Group Plc

Board of Directors

Contacts

  • VR Mediadesk, communications@vr.fi
  • VR viestintä, +358 29 434 7123, viestinta@vr.fi

About VR-Yhtymä Oyj

At VR, our work is meaningful: it affects the daily lives of thousands of people and promotes low-emission mobility and logistics. We ensure smooth everyday journeys in Finland and Sweden and support industrial logistics domestically.

In 2025, 16.1 million long-distance journeys were made with us in Finland, we transported 24.8 million tonnes of goods by rail and our net sales amounted to EUR 1,253 million. More than 9,500 top professionals worked together on a journey towards a better world.

More information: VR Group

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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