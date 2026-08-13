Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.20% TJS-Linked Notes due 25/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD10,000 each) debt-like XS3470616XXX -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3561 due 13/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376567XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 11/08/2033; derivatives XS3385279XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) European Barrier Reverse Convertible Equity Linked Securities Securitised linked to FTSE 100 INDEX due 11/08/2031; fully paid; derivatives XS3385998XXX -- (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5.846% Reset Notes due 13/08/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3465649XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities Floating Rate Notes due 13/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325D2XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.846% Reset Notes due 13/08/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325C2XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities Floating Rate Notes due 13/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325C2XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities 5.076% Reset Notes due 13/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3465649XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.076% Reset Notes due 13/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325C2XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 2.1775% Notes due 13/12/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of CNY1,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3471467XXX -- CNY10,000 thereafter) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 439505 EQS News ID: 2381762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)