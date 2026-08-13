DJ Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (USAH) Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.2538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75603 CODE: USAH ISIN: IE000YDDOXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YDDOXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAH LEI Code: 2138002CGVGAHWUZHL45 Sequence No.: 439522 EQS News ID: 2382100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)