DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.6899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24770114 CODE: GIL5 ISIN: LU1439943XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LEI Code: 549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 Sequence No.: 439532 EQS News ID: 2382120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)