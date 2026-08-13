DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.572 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 298840 CODE: STPH ISIN: LU2018762XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 439560 EQS News ID: 2382178 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)