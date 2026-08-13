DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.692 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 743240 CODE: LEMB ISIN: LU1686830XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 439586 EQS News ID: 2382232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)