DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 50.6205 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37398267 CODE: MWOZ ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LEI Code: 213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 Sequence No.: 439596 EQS News ID: 2382252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)