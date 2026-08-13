DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc (AUSG) Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.2839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10351792 CODE: AUSG ISIN: LU3332965XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3332965XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUSG LEI Code: 213800S2EX2SQUNURX84 Sequence No.: 439609 EQS News ID: 2382278 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)