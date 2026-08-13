DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.3647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41783895 CODE: EART ISIN: LU2356220XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LEI Code: 549300JJ88530HI0FM17 Sequence No.: 439657 EQS News ID: 2382374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)