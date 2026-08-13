DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 368.2165 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383857 CODE: MSEU ISIN: FR0012399XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 439598 EQS News ID: 2382256 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)