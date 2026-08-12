Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DR6C | ISIN: US68571X3017 | Ticker-Symbol: 45U0
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 11:39
5,780 Euro
+0,35 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7405,80012:11
5,7405,78011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 22:48 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2026 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • August 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2026
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 14, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid September 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on August 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of August 31, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 14, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 12, 2026, the Company had 198,807,315 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had 199,603,438 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
 May-26 -
Jul-26
 Jul-26
Net
 Weighted
 CPR
 CPR
Weighted
 Average
 (1-Month)
 (3-Month)
 Modeled Interest
Current
 Fair
 % of
 Current
 Average
 Maturity
 (Reported
 (Reported
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type Face
 Value
 Portfolio
 Price
 Coupon
 GWAC
 Age
 (Months)
 in August)
 in August)
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
30yr 3.0 - 312,853 - 270,606 2.40- 86.50 3.00- 3.52- 63 289 7.7- 7.8- - 8,213 - (8,392-
30yr 3.5 37,004 32,967 0.29- 89.09 3.50- 4.30- 82 258 18.7- 9.8- 984 (1,004-
30yr 4.0 46,981 43,623 0.39- 92.85 4.00- 4.77- 86 269 5.0- 8.9- 1,170 (1,208-
30yr 4.5 433,292 409,559 3.64- 94.52 4.50- 5.45- 31 325 6.3- 7.1- 9,704 (10,563-
30yr 5.0 2,152,263 2,085,963 18.53- 96.92 5.00- 6.00- 14 342 3.8- 4.7- 45,443 (50,881-
30yr 5.5 4,003,371 3,992,152 35.46- 99.72 5.50- 6.45- 14 342 6.7- 6.8- 73,647 (85,471-
30yr 6.0 3,017,573 3,075,322 27.31- 101.91 6.00- 6.92- 19 335 10.8- 12.4- 42,799 (52,804-
30yr 6.5 1,233,441 1,282,240 11.39- 103.96 6.50- 7.39- 21 333 20.5- 21.2- 13,265 (17,237-
30yr 7.0 51,728 54,548 0.48- 105.45 7.00- 7.92- 32 321 49.5- 37.3- 585 (719-
Total Pass-Through RMBS 11,288,506 11,246,980 99.90- 99.63 5.53- 6.47- 19 336 9.0- 9.8- 195,810 (228,279-
Total Structured RMBS 81,391 11,814 0.10- 14.52 3.38- 4.59- 140 203 10.2- 8.0- (36- 27
Total Mortgage Assets - 11,369,897 - 11,258,794 100.00- 5.52- 6.45- 20 336 9.0- 9.8- - 195,774 - (228,252-
Hedge
 Modeled Interest
Notional
 Period
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge Balance
 End
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures - (390,000- Jan-27 - (1,706- - 1,706
10-Year Treasury Future(2) (358,600- May-33 (11,329- 10,940
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000- Feb-36 (2,579- 2,464
ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000- Sep-31 (177- 173
Swaps (7,814,200- Feb-31 (155,486- 150,459
Swaptions (1,000,000- Dec-31 (3,968- 6,385
TBA Short (344,900- Aug-26 (6,231- 7,480
Hedge Total - (9,977,700- - (181,476- - 179,607
Rate Shock Grand Total - 14,298 - (48,645-
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.00 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $387.3 million.
(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.70 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $65.8 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of July 31, 2026
Fannie Mae - 5,873,581 52.2-
Freddie Mac 5,385,213 47.8-
Total Mortgage Assets - 11,258,794 100.0-
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of July 31, 2026
Non-Whole Pool Assets - 559,519 5.0-
Whole Pool Assets 10,699,275 95.0-
Total Mortgage Assets - 11,258,794 100.0-
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
 Weighted
% of
 Average
 Average
Total
 Total
 Repo
 Maturity
 Longest
As of July 31, 2026 Borrowings
 Debt
 Rate
 in Days
 Maturity
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - 556,368 5.1- 3.79- 8 8/19/2026
StoneX Financial Inc. 486,043 4.5- 3.79- 47 9/23/2026
Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 484,353 4.4- 3.76- 27 9/10/2026
Citigroup Global Markets Inc 480,218 4.4- 3.79- 16 9/21/2026
Marex Capital Markets Inc. 476,931 4.4- 3.77- 21 8/24/2026
ASL Capital Markets Inc. 472,828 4.3- 3.77- 26 9/21/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 467,180 4.3- 3.80- 24 8/27/2026
South Street Securities, LLC 458,067 4.2- 3.82- 37 11/13/2026
The Bank of Nova Scotia 448,480 4.1- 3.78- 19 8/21/2026
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 440,027 4.0- 3.78- 3 8/3/2026
DV Securities, LLC Repo 422,084 3.9- 3.78- 23 8/27/2026
RBC Capital Markets, LLC 420,109 3.9- 3.78- 28 8/28/2026
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 416,796 3.8- 3.77- 31 8/31/2026
Daiwa Securities America Inc. 407,688 3.7- 3.81- 36 9/23/2026
Banco Santander SA 402,148 3.7- 3.85- 74 10/13/2026
Clear Street LLC 398,804 3.7- 3.77- 17 8/20/2026
Goldman, Sachs & Co 387,203 3.6- 3.86- 27 8/27/2026
ING Financial Markets LLC 354,967 3.3- 3.78- 13 8/13/2026
TD Securities (USA) LLC 322,849 3.0- 3.78- 17 8/31/2026
Bank of Montreal 315,562 2.9- 3.82- 14 8/14/2026
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 296,148 2.7- 3.79- 23 8/24/2026
Brean Capital, LLC 295,238 2.7- 3.77- 21 8/31/2026
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 268,410 2.5- 3.76- 5 8/10/2026
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 257,017 2.4- 3.79- 8 8/10/2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 235,060 2.2- 3.79- 21 8/21/2026
Nomura Securities International, Inc. 210,960 1.9- 3.76- 14 8/14/2026
Mizuho Securities USA LLC 179,143 1.6- 3.80- 12 8/12/2026
Natixis, New York Branch 136,113 1.2- 3.82- 17 8/21/2026
BNP Paribas Securities Corp. 134,744 1.2- 3.78- 10 8/10/2026
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 134,563 1.2- 3.80- 31 8/31/2026
Mesirow Financial, Inc. 84,266 0.8- 3.79- 16 8/31/2026
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 30,082 0.3- 3.79- 13 8/13/2026
Canyon Partners, LLC 23,512 0.2- 3.74- 14 8/14/2026
Total Borrowings - 10,903,961 100.0- 3.79- 23 11/13/2026


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.