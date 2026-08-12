Virtuix Holdings Inc.: Virtuix Reschedules First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results Following Recent Transition to New Independent Accounting Firm

Company Expects to File Form 10-Q on August 19; Earnings Call Rescheduled to August 20, 2026 at 8:30am Eastern Time

EisnerAmper LLP Recently Appointed as Virtuix's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) ("Virtuix" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, announced today that it has rescheduled the reporting of its first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results, and the date of its conference call and webcast, to allow the Company's recently appointed independent registered public accounting firm, EisnerAmper LLP, additional time to complete its review of the Company's interim financial statements for the quarter.

As a result, the conference call and webcast previously scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 have been rescheduled to Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 8:30am Eastern time. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the close of market on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, within the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The rescheduling is primarily attributable to the Company's recent transition to a new independent registered public accounting firm and the additional time required for the new auditor to complete its review procedures with respect to the Company's interim financial statements and related disclosures. It is not the result of any disagreement with the Company's accounting firm, any anticipated restatement of previously issued financial statements, or any change in the Company's previously communicated business outlook.

"We are excited to work with EisnerAmper, who's consistently recognized as a leading mid-tier accounting and advisory practice," said Jan Goetgeluk, Chairman and CEO of Virtuix. "Since we've only started our engagement in early August, we're giving EisnerAmper a few extra days to complete their review of our interim financial statements, and we look forward to reporting our results next week."

Chief Executive Officer Jan Goetgeluk and Chief Financial Officer Thomas McGinnis will host the earnings conference call and will be available for questions following their prepared remarks.

Rescheduled Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13761831

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770243&tp_key=19ebd0fc8f

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through Thursday, September 3. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay PIN 13761831. A webcast replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, defense, healthcare, and research markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the expected timing of the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results, and the expected timing of the rescheduled conference call and webcast.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others, the time required for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to complete its review of the Company's interim financial statements, the possibility that such review identifies matters requiring additional analysis or adjustment, the Company's ability to complete and file its Form 10-Q within the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25, the consequences of any failure to timely file periodic reports, including with respect to the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us