Cabot Corporation Prices $350 Million 4.950% Senior Notes Due 2029

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it priced a public offering of $350 million of 4.950% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The notes are being sold to the public at a price of 99.993% of the face amount thereof. Cabot will pay interest on the notes semiannually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning February 15, 2027. The sale of the notes is expected to close on August 21, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Cabot intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay its senior unsecured notes due September 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at maturity, with the remainder being used for working capital and other general corporate purposes (including, at Cabot's discretion, repayment of commercial paper and amounts, if any, outstanding under its multicurrency revolving credit facility).

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., BBVA Securities Inc. and ING Financial Markets LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the co-managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of Cabot's automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR filed on December 15, 2023 (File No. 333-276078), may be obtained for free by searching the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) online data base (EDGAR) on the SEC web site at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (800) 831-9146, E-mail: prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 or by calling (855) 881-0697; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income or by calling toll-free at (877) 558-2607.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute a notice of or a solicitation of an offer to redeem the 2026 Notes.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about timing of the closing of the notes offering and the expected use of proceeds. These statements are not guarantees that these events will occur, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. The offering may be adversely affected by market conditions, adverse changes to Cabot's business or prospects, and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Cabot's filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cabot's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. These statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. Cabot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Cabot Corporation



