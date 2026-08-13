Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Reports Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

SECOND QUARTER OF 2026 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS - BLACK PINE

During 2026, Liberty Gold advanced the Black Pine Gold Project ("Black Pine" or the "Project") through resource growth, continuation of a feasibility study, and key federal permitting milestones, while also executing strategic corporate initiatives.

On April 3, 2026 1 we reported that the United States Forest Service published a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for Black Pine, simultaneously initiating the formal National Environmental Policy Act review process and initial 30-day public scoping period that has now concluded.

we reported that the United States Forest Service published a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for Black Pine, simultaneously initiating the formal National Environmental Policy Act review process and initial 30-day public scoping period that has now concluded. On April 8, 2026 2 , we reported final drill results from the remaining holes from the 2025 Black Pine drill program, highlights include: 1.04 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") over 19.8 metres ("m"), including 5.28 g/t Au over 3.0 m in LBP1247 and 0.68 g/t Au over 41.1 m, including 1.47 g/t Au over 4.6 m in LBP1249 at Rangefront, and 0.64 g/t Au over 50.3 m, including 2.27 g/t Au over 7.3 m in LBP1185C and 1.05 g/t Au over 32.0 m, including 2.06 g/t Au over 12.2 m in LBP1250 at Discovery.

, we reported final drill results from the remaining holes from the 2025 Black Pine drill program, highlights include: On May 19, 2026 3 we outlined a 2026 40,000 m drill program. This program has been expanded to 50,000 m in total, subject to drill rig availability. The 2026 drill campaign is focused on three priorities: Pre-Production De-Risking ("Drill-to-Measured"): Infill drilling to upgrade resources from indicated to measured classification within the initial 2-3 years of the mine plan to increase production confidence in that key operating period; Exploration and Resource Growth: Drilling high-priority resource extension targets proximal to planned mining areas, as well as selected deposit scale targets; and Permitting & Engineering Support: Drilling to support mine plan optimization around phase sequencing and geotechnical material testing, infrastructure planning, and permitting or compliance requirements.

we outlined a 2026 40,000 m drill program. This program has been expanded to 50,000 m in total, subject to drill rig availability. The 2026 drill campaign is focused on three priorities: On August 5, 20264 we announced the submission of a Preliminary Design Report to initiate the Idaho cyanidation permitting process to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and noted that Liberty Gold is a member of the International Cyanide Management Institute and signatory to the International Cyanide Management Code.



CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

On April 27, 2026 5 we announced that Centerra Gold Inc. elected to exercise its "top-up right" to maintain its 9.9% equity interest in the Company as provided under the Investor Rights Agreement (the "IRA"). In connection with this election and the IRA, we issued 2,033,992 common shares at a price of C$1.17 per share, for total proceeds of approximately C$2.4 million.

we announced that Centerra Gold Inc. elected to exercise its "top-up right" to maintain its 9.9% equity interest in the Company as provided under the Investor Rights Agreement (the "IRA"). In connection with this election and the IRA, we issued 2,033,992 common shares at a price of C$1.17 per share, for total proceeds of approximately C$2.4 million. On April 30, 2026 6 we announced that Mr. Rob Pease would not stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will remain engaged with Liberty Gold in a support capacity as Corporate Advisor.

we announced that Mr. Rob Pease would not stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will remain engaged with Liberty Gold in a support capacity as Corporate Advisor. On May 15, 2026 7 we announced that the Company had received a total of C$8.0 million from the exercise of common share purchase warrants that were issued in connection with the May 2024 private placement 8 -

we announced that the Company had received a total of C$8.0 million from the exercise of common share purchase warrants that were issued in connection with the May 2024 private placement - On June 17, 2026, we announced the voting results from the annual general and special meeting and thanked Mr. Robert Pease for his longstanding service, leadership and contribution to the Company over his 15-year tenure. We also announced that Centerra exercised its top-up right a second time to maintain a 9.9% equity interest in the Company as provided under the IRA. In connection with this election, Centerra subscribed for 2,050,287 common shares of Liberty Gold at a price of C$1.70 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$3.5 million.

On June 22, 2026, we published our 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Disclosure Report, providing an update on the Company's sustainability performance and key initiatives for the period January 1, to December 31, 2025. The report is available for download from the Company's website at www.libertygold.ca/sustainability/.



GOLDSTRIKE TRANSACTION

On April 27, 2026 9 we announced the closure of the previously announced 10 sale of the Goldstrike Project (" Goldstrike ") located in Utah. The issued and outstanding shares of the Company's subsidiary, Specialty American Metals Inc., that owns Goldstrike, were sold to Heliostar Metals Ltd. (" Heliostar ") for up to $72.5 million in total consideration (the " Goldstrike Transaction ") which is comprised of: $10 million in cash plus approximately 1.6 million Heliostar common shares valued at approximately $2.5 million, received on April 24, 2026; $10 million in cash to be paid on April 24, 2027; $10 million in cash to be paid on October 24, 2027; $15 million in cash to be paid on the earlier of the achievement of certain infrastructure-related milestones or April 24, 2031; and $25 million in cash to be paid on the earlier of release of a feasibility study, a construction decision or April 24, 2031.

we announced the closure of the previously announced sale of the Goldstrike Project (" ") located in Utah. The issued and outstanding shares of the Company's subsidiary, Specialty American Metals Inc., that owns Goldstrike, were sold to Heliostar Metals Ltd. (" ") for up to $72.5 million in total consideration (the " ") which is comprised of:

All shares of Heliostar received as consideration in the Goldstrike Transaction are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on August 25, 2026.

GAGE TRANSACTION

On April 2, 2026 11 we announced the closure of the previously announced 12 asset purchase agreement (the " Gage Transaction ") with Blue Moon Metals Inc. (" Blue Moon "), to sell interests in certain unpatented critical minerals focused mining claims and School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (" SITLA ") leases in southern Utah (collectively, the " Gage Project "). On closing of the Gage Transaction, Liberty Gold received total consideration comprised of: Approximately $2.7 million, via the receipt of 420,935 common shares of Blue Moon; and A 2.0% net smelter return royalty (" NSR "), payable on mineral production on the Gage Project claims, excluding land subject to SITLA leases, and subject to an option in favour of Blue Moon to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR at any time prior to achieving commercial production for a cash payment of $2 million.



we announced the closure of the previously announced asset purchase agreement (the " ") with Blue Moon Metals Inc. (" "), to sell interests in certain unpatented critical minerals focused mining claims and School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (" ") leases in southern Utah (collectively, the " "). On closing of the Gage Transaction, Liberty Gold received total consideration comprised of:

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1 See news release dated April 3, 2026

2 See news release dated April 8, 2026

3 See news release dated May 19, 2026

4 See news release dated August 5, 2026

5 See news release dated April 27, 2026

6 See news release dated April 30, 2026

7 See news release dated May 15, 2026

8 See news release dated May 21, 2024

9 See news release dated April 27, 2026

10 See news release dated March 23, 2026

11 See news release dated April 2, 2026

12 See news release dated March 18, 2026



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial data is derived from our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto (the "Interim Financial Statements") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards - IAS 34: Interim Financial Statements.

A copy of the Annual Financial Statements is available on the Company's website at libertygold.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The information in the tables below is presented in $'000s, except 'per share' data:

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Attributable to shareholders: Income/(Loss) for the period from continuing operations - 43,032 - (4,284 - - 37,005 - (6,963 - Income/(Loss) and comprehensive loss for the period from continuing operations - 41,948 - (3,854 - - 35,485 - (6,505 - Basic income/(loss) per share from continuing operations - 0.08 - (0.01 - - 0.07 - (0.02 - Diluted income/(loss) per share from continuing operations - 0.07 - (0.01 - - 0.06 - (0.02 -

As at June 30, As at December 31, 2026 2025 Cash and cash equivalents - 36,543 - 28,077 Working capital13 - 43,471 - 26,013 Total assets - 94,565 - 44,091 Current liabilities - 5,696 - 5,406 Non-current liabilities - 1,316 - 1,152 Shareholders' equity - 87,553 - 37,534

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S. focused gold exploration and development company building and advancing a pipeline of gold assets in the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining friendly gold regions. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho, a large scale, past-producing run-of-mine heap leach system being advanced through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is to responsibly develop high quality, long-life gold projects in supportive jurisdictions, led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and delivering long term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

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13 These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on the Company's website at libertygold.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold's mineral properties; future updates to the mineral resource, the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold's exploration property interests; future water rights acquisitions; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company's anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, results or timing of any baseline studies, resource conversion, pre-feasibility study, mineral reserves, or feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; the timing and receipt of staged payments from the sale of Goldstrike; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental and exchange approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca -

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The information, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Liberty Gold that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "mineral reserves". These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "mineral reserves". These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.