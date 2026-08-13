Bigbank AS Results for July 2026

July 2026 was a month of record growth for Bigbank. Growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios reached historically high levels.

The loan portfolio increased by 112 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 86 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 17 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 9 million euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 230 million euros in July. Growth was primarily driven by the savings deposit portfolio, which increased by 207 million euros. The term deposit portfolio grew by 11 million euros. Current account balances also continued their strong growth, increasing by 12 million euros during the month. The number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking also continued to grow at a strong pace.

Net interest income increased mainly due to the expanding loan portfolio, while the gradually rising Euribor also had a positive impact. The 6-month Euribor, which had remained at 2.5-2.6% in recent months, increased to 2.7% in July. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 10.8 million euros during the first seven months of the year, representing growth of 18%.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant growth in the volume of the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 0.8 million euros (-13%) compared to the first seven months of the previous year. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) improved further, declining from 3.9% at the end of June to 3.8% of total loan receivables.

Bigbank employed 714 people at the end of July. The rapid expansion of the team continued, and team growth together with salary increases resulted in a 5.0-million-euro increase in personnel expenses during the first seven months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 2.3 million euros over the same period.

Net profit for July amounted to 3.6 million euros. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, net profit for the Group for the first seven months of the year declined by 1.2 million euros compared to the same period in 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for July 2026:

Customer deposits and loans received increased by 702 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.4 billion euros (+26%).

Loans to customers grew by 619 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.1 billion euros (+25%).

Net interest income amounted to 11.2 million euros in July and 71.4 million euros for the first seven months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 10.8 million euros (+18%).

The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 5.3 million euros for the first seven months, 0.8 million euros less than in the same period last year (-13%).

Net profit for July was 3.6 million euros. Net profit for the first seven months amounted to 21.1 million euros, declining by 1.2 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (-5%).

Return on equity (ROE) for July was 13.9%.

Income statement, in thousands of euros July 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 11,505 73,502 66,208 7,294 +11% Net interest income 11,248 71,414 60,601 10,814 +18% Net fee and commission income 731 5,396 5,956 -560 -9% Total expenses, incl. -5,979 -41,005 -32,004 -9,001 +28% Salaries and associated charges -3,663 -23,735 -18,726 -5,009 +27% Administrative expenses -1,443 -8,836 -6,579 -2,257 +34% Profit before loss allowances 5,526 32,497 34,204 -1,706 -5% Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses -962 -5,309 -6,128 819 -13% Income tax expense -968 -6,122 -5,784 -338 +6% Profit for the period 3,597 21,066 22,291 -1,225 -5% Business volumes, in thousands of euros July 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 3,429,321 3,429,321 2,727,485 701,836 +26% Loans to customers 3,110,300 3,110,300 2,491,621 618,679 +25% Key figures July 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY ROE 13.9% 11.8% 13.8% -2.0pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 52.0% 55.8% 48.3% +7.4pp Net promoter score (NPS) 56 58 58 +0

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 July 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.9 billion euros, with equity of 312 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 211,000 active customers and employs more than 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee