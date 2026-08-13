A group of researchers from the Australian National University has investigated how to integrate electrical safety test into a reuse qualification of PV modules through a large-scale field testing and has found that around 15% of the decommissioned modules intended for reuse failed to meet legal requirements. "With the increasing number of fully functional PV panels being decommissioned, reliable and efficient testing is becoming increasingly important before these panels can be deployed in second-life applications. However, the lack of rapid and cost-effective safety testing methods remains a ...

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