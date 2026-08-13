Construction of a 50 MW solar project tied to 15 MWh of battery energy storage in the Central African Republic is now complete. UAE-based developer Global South Utilities (GSU) broke ground on the Sakaï solar project, southwest of the capital Bangui, in August last year. According to a statement published by the Emirates News Agency, the completed project is the largest infrastructure project in the Central African Republic's history and increases its electricity generation capacity by over 60%. The facility features more than 80,000 solar panels and 156 solar inverters. A social media post published ...

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