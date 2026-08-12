Accuray Incorporated: Accuray Advances Strategic Priorities Through Key Executive Leadership Appointments

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced two key leadership appointments intended to improve operational execution and profitability, deliver increased customer value, and enhance overall enterprise performance as the company continues to advance the strategic priorities in its recently announced transformation plan focused on sustainable, profitable growth.

As part of these efforts, Accuray has named Todd Brown to lead the company's newly created Enterprise Performance Optimization organization and has appointed Sofiane Laoussadi as Senior Vice President, Global Services & Solutions.

These leadership appointments reinforce Accuray's previously announced Transformation Phase II priorities of improving operational execution, lowering its cost structure, and creating greater value for customers and shareholders.

"These leadership appointments represent an important step in executing the strategic priorities we recently outlined for Accuray," said Steve LaNeve, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accuray. "By enhancing our global services capabilities and establishing a dedicated focus on enterprise performance optimization, we are creating a more agile, performance-driven organization that can respond faster to customer needs and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Optimizing Enterprise Performance

To unify systems and processes and improve performance across its business functions and geographies, Accuray has established a new Enterprise Performance Optimization organization and has designated Todd Brown as Senior Vice President to lead it. A veteran of GE Healthcare, where he had been Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare Services, US & Canada, Brown joined Accuray approximately three years ago. Since then, he has successfully driven revenue growth, developed new solutions, and improved performance in the company's services business, which generated 57% of the company's consolidated net revenues in fiscal year 2026.

As the leader of the new Enterprise Performance Optimization function, Brown will plan and lead global initiatives focused on improving working capital and cash flow, enhancing supply chain efficiency, optimizing costs, and streamlining processes and systems through digitization.

The establishment of the new function and the appointment of an experienced executive to lead it reflect Accuray's commitment to disciplined execution and continuous improvement, helping drive profitable growth through stronger operational performance, a focus on cash flow, and greater organizational accountability.

"While leading our services organization, Todd has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive results through collaboration, discipline, and innovation," said LaNeve. "His leadership will help us strengthen execution, improve efficiency, and increase margins while accelerating growth."

Advancing Global Services Excellence

Laoussadi has more than 20 years of experience leading services, operations, and commercial organizations across healthcare and industrial markets. Also a veteran of GE Healthcare, Laoussadi has been a senior executive at two private equity-backed businesses and, most recently, was President, Pharma, Health & Durables for Klockner Pentaplast. Throughout his career, he has led transformational initiatives that improved operational performance, enhanced customer experiences, and supported profitable growth.

As Senior Vice President, Global Services & Solutions, Laoussadi will lead Accuray's global services organization, which has evolved into a solutions-focused business line intended to help customers maximize the value of their technology investments. Supporting our global installed base, he will oversee the delivery of services, customer support, lifecycle management, software upgrade programs, clinical and technical training, workflow consulting, and other high-margin value-added solutions that extend beyond traditional equipment service.

His focus will be on enhancing customer experience, driving service innovation, and expanding solution-based offerings that help healthcare providers optimize system performance and deliver high-quality patient care throughout the lifecycle of their Accuray technologies, while supporting Accuray's revenue growth and profit margin expansion.

"Sofiane brings a proven track record of building high-performing organizations and delivering measurable improvements in customer and operational outcomes," said LaNeve. "His leadership will further advance our global services capabilities and help us deliver even greater value to healthcare providers worldwide."

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Together, these leadership appointments demonstrate Accuray's commitment to the next phase of its transformation strategy, including greater operational discipline and helping radiation therapy providers maximize system utilization, optimize workflows, derive greater value from their technology investments, and deliver exceptional patient care. These efforts will help create greater value for our customers and build long-term value for Accuray's shareholders.

"Our focus is clear: deliver exceptional clinical and economic outcomes for customers, operate with discipline and efficiency, and continuously improve how we execute," LaNeve added. "These leadership actions reinforce our foundation for sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation."

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases--while making commonly treatable cases even easier--to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, statements regarding Accuray's ability to enhance customer value, improve operational execution and profitability, enhance overall enterprise performance, execute on its strategic priorities, advance its global services and solutions business, attain the expected benefits of the initiatives under the Enterprise Performance Optimization function, strengthen financial performance, deliver long-term value for shareholders, and achieve sustainable, profitable growth. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; effects related to international tariffs; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; substantial outstanding indebtedness and the company's ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants related to its debt; the successful execution of strategic and operational initiatives; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 6, 2026, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Accuray Media Contact

Taylor Bould

Communications Specialist, Accuray

+1 (608) 830-3604

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated