Appointment follows significant investment from strategic investors as the company scales its powered-site development platform

Storm Group, a Swiss-headquartered AI data centre infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Reza Nedjatian as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes as the company secures significant investment from strategic investors to accelerate the development of its AI data centre platform across multiple jurisdictions.

Reza brings more than 15 years' experience developing and delivering large-scale power and digital infrastructure projects across MENA and North America to the role.

Storm specialises in sourcing and securing powered sites for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure addressing the acute global shortage of grid-connected, permit-ready data centre capacity. The company identifies strategically located land, secures grid connections and planning approvals, and delivers consented, energised sites ready for data centre deployment. Storm has assembled an active development pipeline spanning Germany, Iceland, Spain, and the United States, with additional European and Central Asian markets under evaluation.

"The demand for AI infrastructure is accelerating faster than the industry can build it," said Bijan Alizadeh, Founder and Chairman of Storm Group. "The binding constraint is not compute hardware it is access to power and permitted sites. Reza's appointment reflects the scale of the opportunity ahead of us and the confidence our investors have in our platform. We are building a business that delivers consented, energised AI data centre capacity at a time when it is most needed."

"The biggest constraint on AI infrastructure today is not chips, it is power and permitted land, and that is exactly where Storm is built to compete," said Reza Nedjatian, Chief Executive Officer of Storm Group. "I have spent my career energising large-scale power and digital infrastructure sites, and I know how hard consented, grid-connected capacity is to deliver at speed. Storm has the sites and the pipeline, backed by investors who understand the timeline this demand requires, and I am excited to lead the team delivering it across Europe and the United States."

The investment from strategic investors will support site acquisition, grid connection processes, and the continued buildout of Storm's dedicated AI data centre team across its target markets. Storm Group's investment products are developed and managed in partnership with Cypher Capital, the group's affiliated asset management division, which structures institutional access to AI infrastructure opportunities across its fund and managed account platform.

About Storm Group

Storm Group is a Swiss-headquartered AI data centre infrastructure company that sources, develops, and delivers powered sites for next-generation compute facilities. Combining deep expertise in power infrastructure and grid access with institutional-grade project structuring, Storm secures strategically located land, grid connections, and planning approvals in high-demand markets across Europe and the United States. The group's affiliated asset management arm, Cypher Capital, structures investment products that provide institutional investors with access to the AI infrastructure value chain. For more information, visit stormgroup.com.

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