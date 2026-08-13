11:11 SYSTEMS: 11:11 Systems Wins Global Telarus Best Engineering Team Award

11:11 Systems Recognised for Outstanding Innovation and Impact for Channel Advisors in 2025

London,?UK?-?13 August?2026?-?11:11?Systems, a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, has been named the recipient of the?Telarus?Best Engineering Team award at the 2026?Telarus?Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas. This?honour?highlights 11:11's outstanding 2025 contributions, including innovative technology, strong?collaboration?and dedication to supporting the?Telarus?advisor community.??

In 2025, the 11:11 Engineering Team distinguished itself by consistently delivering best-in-class secure cloud services, cyber?resilience?and network as a service (NaaS) across the?Telarus?platform, earning recognition as a preferred solutions vendor for the?Telarus?broad community of technology advisors.??

Through its partnership with?Telarus, 11:11 empowers technology advisors to deliver tailored,?scalable?and cost-effective solutions that drive operational resilience and strengthen data protection. 11:11's comprehensive suite of managed services, including robust?multi-cloud?support,?cloud?object storage,?software-defined networking (SD-WAN)?and?managed?last-mile connectivity?also allows technology advisors to offer the latest advancements and drive competitive advantage.??

11:11 further differentiates its offerings with flexible delivery models-including fully managed, self-service, hybrid and consumption-based-and deep?expertise?in infrastructure as a service (IaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and?NaaS. Together, these unified capabilities enable organisations to seamlessly manage and modernise their infrastructure with adaptable connectivity and centralised visibility.?

"Businesses today are navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape," said Moosa Matariyeh, vice president, global channels, 11:11 Systems. "Our collaboration with?Telarus?gives technology advisors the tools to help customers invest their time,?talent?and budgets where they can drive the most business impact. Together, we go beyond simply delivering technology; we align the right solutions to each organisation's priorities to reduce complexity, strengthen?performance?and create a more resilient foundation for growth."??

"Telarus?is proud to?honour?11:11 Systems as the recipient of the?Telarus?Best Engineering Team award, recognising their leadership in innovation, education and collaborative support across the channel," said Richard Murray, chief commercial officer,?Telarus. "Their work in 2025 empowered our technology advisors to win more business and deliver greater value to customers. We congratulate 11:11 and all the award winners for their outstanding impact."?

Click?here?to learn more about the 2025?Telarus?award winners.?

About 11:11 Systems:??

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data,?leveraging?11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at?www.1111Systems.com?and?follow?11:11 on LinkedIn.??

About?Telarus:?

Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to?fuelling?technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel?expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers,?Telarus?enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, go to?www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.????

Media Contact:

Destiny Gillbee

PR Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk