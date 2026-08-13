Dormer Pramet to exhibit at AMB 2026 in Stuttgart - why experience still matters in modern machining

ERLANGEN, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the exhibition, Dormer Pramet specialists will be available at Stand 3B76, Hall 3, to discuss machining challenges, share application expertise and demonstrate the latest additions to the company's turning, milling and drilling portfolio. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore new tooling developments and discuss how they can improve productivity, increase process stability and build greater confidence in their manufacturing operations.

Manufacturers visiting AMB 2026 are invited to meet the Dormer Pramet team to discuss their applications, exchange ideas and discover how the right combination of tooling and expertise can help deliver certainty at every turn.

Manufacturing has always evolved, but today's pace of change poses new challenges for production teams. Components are becoming more complex, materials continue to advance, production volumes are shifting, and manufacturers are under constant pressure to improve productivity while controlling costs. At the same time, experienced machinists are retiring, creating a growing demand for practical knowledge to be shared with the next generation of engineers and operators.

In this environment, selecting the right cutting tool is only part of the solution. Achieving reliable machining performance increasingly depends on understanding the complete application, from workpiece material and machine capability to cutting parameters, chip control and process stability. Small changes can have a significant impact on productivity, tool life and component quality.

Manufacturers are also balancing competing priorities. They need to machine more efficiently without compromising consistency, reduce downtime while maintaining flexibility, and respond quickly to changing customer requirements. As production becomes more varied, dependable tooling and trusted technical support become increasingly valuable.

Experience built through generations of manufacturing

These are not new challenges, but they continue to evolve. Over more than 100 years, Dormer Pramet has worked alongside manufacturers across a wide range of industries, helping them adapt to new materials, new machining strategies and changing production demands. That experience continues to shape the company's approach today.

Innovation remains essential, but it is most effective when combined with practical application knowledge. Every new tooling development is designed with real manufacturing environments in mind, helping customers improve productivity, optimise machining performance and achieve greater process reliability through solutions that deliver measurable value on the shop floor.

Just as importantly, expertise is built through collaboration. Working closely with customers allows Dormer Pramet's engineers and application specialists to understand the challenges manufacturers face every day and recommend solutions that are tailored to individual applications rather than generic requirements. Whether improving tool life, increasing metal removal rates or enhancing surface finish, every application begins with understanding the process.

Continuing the conversation at AMB 2026

This combination of continuous innovation and practical engineering expertise is what visitors can expect at AMB 2026 in Stuttgart.

As manufacturing continues to evolve, one thing remains unchanged: experience matters. By combining more than a century of engineering knowledge with continuous product development, Dormer Pramet can support manufacturers with practical solutions that help them meet today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centres, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

For media inquiries, please contact:communications@dormerpramet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdc9054d-ee6c-40fb-b5bf-6cf221f9f10b