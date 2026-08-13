Trace One appoints Raphaël Bertholet as Chief Product & Technology Officer to accelerate AI-driven innovation for customers

PARIS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, the AI-powered PLM and compliance platform helping 9,000+ brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals bring market-leading products to shelf faster, today announced the appointment of Raphaël Bertholet as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

As grocery retailers and process manufacturers navigate growing regulatory complexity, accelerating innovation cycles, increasingly informed and demanding consumers, and the rapid adoption of AI, Trace One is deepening its commitment to helping them turn these challenges into competitive advantage.

"Our customers don't simply need software - they need a partner that understands their business strategy and helps them continuously deliver remarkable products that support it." Séverine Tourpin, CEO of Trace One. "Raphaël's appointment reflects our ambition to accelerate innovation and deliver intelligent solutions that create measurable business value. By combining Product and Technology under one leader, we will move faster, innovate smarter, and help our customers build the competitive edge they need to thrive."

Bringing Product and Technology together under Raphaël's leadership creates a unified innovation engine focused on accelerating product development, embedding AI where it delivers real customer value, and turning customer insights into solutions that help organizations innovate ahead of change.

Raphaël brings more than 27 years of experience in enterprise and supply chain software. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at SymphonyAI, where he also led Product Management for the Supply Chain business, driving AI-powered innovation for global retailers and consumer goods companies. Recognized as a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, he has a proven track record of building and scaling AI-powered platforms for the world's largest retailers.

As CPTO, Raphaël will lead Trace One's product and technology strategy, guiding Product Management, Engineering, AI & Data, IT Platform & Operations, and Solution Architecture to deliver the next generation of intelligent PLM and compliance solutions.

"AI is reshaping how companies innovate, but its real value lies in helping customers solve complex challenges," said Raphaël Bertholet, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "My focus is to build intelligent solutions that accelerate innovation, anticipate what's next, and enable our customers to make better decisions, respond faster to change, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

"We help our customers align their product strategies with their broader business ambitions - and turn them into remarkable products, faster," Tourpin added. "Raphaël's leadership will ensure every innovation we deliver strengthens our customers' ability to compete, grow, and succeed."

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One is the product development and compliance partner to over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals, turning regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform connects formulation, specifications, packaging development, supplier collaboration and regulatory compliance, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries - helping brands bring products to shelf faster and enter new markets with confidence. Learn more at traceone.com.

For more information, visit www.traceone.com.

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Media Contact Saida Ait info@traceone.com