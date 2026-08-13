



HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited ('Black Spade') and iRad Hospital were pleased to welcome representatives of Massachusetts General Hospital's senior leadership for an in-depth discussion on strengthening healthcare collaboration, medical coordination, and referral pathways.The meeting focused on exploring how iRad Hospital can work closely with Massachusetts General Hospital to further develop a robust medical coordination framework and referral program, with the goal of supporting iRad Hospital's continued development as a centre of excellence and providing patients of iRad Hospital with access to additional world leading medical services.Dr. Matthew Ngan, Founder and Chairman of iRad Hospital, commented: 'Following our memorable visit to Boston, it was an absolute pleasure to reciprocate the hospitality. Massachusetts General Hospital is an exceptional global partner whose clinical and research excellence speaks for itself. We look forward to deepening our relationship and seamlessly expanding the world-class specialized care options available to our patients.'It was an honour to have a practical and meaningful exchange with the President of Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Marcela del Carmen, together with Dr. Marc Succi and Dr. Lucene Tong. During the meeting, the parties exchanged ideas on enhancing patient access to high-quality healthcare services, particularly for patients who may choose to seek medical care in the United States.In addition, Black Spade expressed openness to exploring opportunities with innovative healthcare technology startups and companies connected with Massachusetts General Hospital, reflecting a shared interest in advancing medical innovation and patient-centred care.The discussion was open, constructive, and in-depth, highlighting a mutual commitment to collaboration and the delivery of excellent healthcare services for international patients. Black Spade Capital and iRad Hospital look forward to exploring future opportunities to work together and to further strengthen medical referral pathways, care coordination, healthcare innovation, and patient support.PhotoAbout Black Spade Capital LimitedBlack Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. The second SPAC of Black Spade, Black Spade Acquisition II Co, completed a business combination with global media and entertainment powerhouse The Generation Essentials Group in about 9 months' time in June 2025. Black Spade listed its third SPAC, Black Spade Acquisition III Co in January 2026.About iRad Medical Group - Hong Kong's Largest MRI Diagnostic Service ProviderEstablished in 2005, iRad is a trusted leader in diagnostic radiology across Hong Kong. Black Spade Capital has been iRad Medical's controlling shareholder since 2021. As at 2024, iRad was the largest MRI diagnostic services provider in Hong Kong by revenue and by the number of MRI scanners. Focused on delivering high-quality imaging services and exceptional patient care, the Group's strong and extensive client base includes the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as other high-profile medical groups, insurance companies, corporations, private doctors and NGOs. Meanwhile, iRad Hospital is the first and largest private medical imaging and examination service provider within an integrated resort in Macau, making iRad Group the first medical imaging group in the world to offer comprehensive private imaging and examination services, including MRI and CT services, to the integrated resort industry.About Massachusetts General HospitalMassachusetts General Hospital, founded in 1811, is the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. Mass General conducts the largest hospital-based research program in the United States, bridging innovative science with state-of-the-art clinical care to advance medical breakthroughs. Consistently recognized on the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mass General delivers world-class comprehensive care, trains the next generation of healthcare leaders, and maintains an unwavering commitment to the local and global communities it serves. Mass General is a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.Source: Black Spade Capital LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.