A total of 1,539 solar and wind power plants, representing approximately 53 GW of installed capacity, have expressed interest in joining a compensation mechanism for curtailment, according to a statement issued by Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) on August 11. The figure represents the number of projects affected by curtailment that account for a significant share of the generation capacity considered eligible under the mechanism. MME released the data after the expression-of-interest period established by the regulations closed. The mechanism was established by MME Normative Ordinance ...

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