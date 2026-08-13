atNorth's Camilla O'Leary Announced as Co-Chair of the Infrastructure Masons' iMWomen Initiative

The program aims to advance industry representation and workforce development across the industry.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced the appointment of Camilla O'Leary, its Director of Client Management, as Co-Chair of the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) iMWomen program EMEA.

iMasons, the global professional association for the digital infrastructure industry, launched iMWomen in 2020. The flagship initiative is dedicated to increasing the visibility, participation, and career advancement of women across the digital infrastructure sector.

iMWomen provides a platform for connection, mentorship, education, and leadership development, supporting women at all stages of their careers. As Co-Chair, Camilla will help guide the program's strategic direction, expand its global reach, and strengthen partnerships that drive meaningful industry impact. The aim is to ensure the initiative meets women where they are, recognizing the different experiences, ambitions and support needs across the community.

"Camilla has been an active and passionate advocate for women in digital infrastructure, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow iMWomen across the EMEA region", said Suzanne O'Toole, EMEA Regional Chair at Infrastructure Masons. "Her industry expertise and ability to bring people together make her an exceptional addition to the iMWomen leadership team. We are delighted to welcome her into this role."

Camilla has been involved with iMWomen for several years and has played a key role in supporting initiatives that promote awareness, skills development, and equitable opportunities within the sector.

"I am honoured to step into the role of Co-Chair for iMWomen," said Camilla O'Leary, Director of Client Management at atNorth. "The digital infrastructure industry is evolving rapidly, and with that comes an incredible opportunity to shape a more inclusive and innovative future. iMWomen is a powerful community that empowers women to grow, lead, and thrive, and I am excited to help drive its mission forward."

The appointment reflects atNorth's ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration for the advancement of best practices throughout the data center industry. The business recently announced its founding membership of Nordic Compass, a new pan-Nordic alliance established to strengthen Nordic and European competitiveness, resilience and innovation. atNorth is also a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and a participant in global initiatives including the UN Global Compact, as well as being an active member of the European Data Center Association (EUDCA).

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well four mega sites under development across Kouvola, Finland, Ølgod, Denmark, Sollefteå, Sweden and Haugaland, Norway. The business also has an additional metro site under construction in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

laura@meadcameron.com

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