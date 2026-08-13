DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Eurobond

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Eurobond 13-Aug-2026 / 09:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Eurobond Abroad DATE: August 12, 2026 Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated 06.03.2026 Application for the Capital Markets Board issuance certificate has been made regarding the issuance of debt instrument abroad for an amount of USD 125.000.000. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 439691 EQS News ID: 2382484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 13, 2026 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)