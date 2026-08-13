CHO.SET 2.0 library of synthetic promoters provide tuneable expression of transgenes whilst maximising CHO cell productivity

CHO.SET promoters enable higher protein titres, reduced costs and shorter development timelines

SynGenSys, a biotechnology company designing synthetic gene promoter systems to address critical bottlenecks in biopharma manufacturing and enhance cell and gene therapy development, today announced the introduction of CHO.SET 2.0. The expanded library of novel and patentable synthetic promoters is designed to improve protein production in CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) cells.

The CHO.SET Library was first introduced in 20241, and has since been expanded and optimised, reflecting SynGenSys' continued commitment to addressing critical biomanufacturing bottlenecks. Current market vectors rely heavily on natural promoters such as CMV and SV40E, which have restricted transcriptional activity and are therefore insufficient for generating the high productivities required for modern commercial biotechnology applications. Developed de novo using the Company's proprietary transcriptional analysis and sequence engineering platform, CHO.SET synthetic promoters combine advanced computational design with empirical validation to deliver a highly diverse promoter library applicable across a wide range of CHO expression systems and biomanufacturing requirements.

New supporting data demonstrate that CHO.SETpromoters outperform standard industry promoters, delivering enhanced transcriptional activity and improved protein production metrics. Selected vectors have been shown to achieve over 4x higher antibody productivity, with titres exceeding 2 g/L in a simple fed-batch flask model. The CHO.SET synthetic promoter pools also contain a higher proportion of high-expressing cells, increasing the likelihood of isolating top-performing clones. CHO.SET supports more efficient and streamlined cell line development workflows, achieving high titres without the need for MSX, reducing process complexity and enabling faster recovery timelines and route to materials for toxicity studies.

Dr Andrew Racher, Co-CEO, SynGenSys, commented: "CHO cells are the pharmaceutical industry's gold-standard cell factories, and CHO cell-specific synthetic promoters provide an elegant solution to overcoming key productivity limitations in the industry. We are excited to release this latest update and to continue providing solutions that address evolving biomanufacturing needs."

The CHO.SET Promoter Library will be showcased at BioProcess International this September as part of Biotech Week Boston. For further information please visit: https://www.syngensys.com/biomanufacturing

References:

Press Release (1st July 2024): New CHO.SET promoter library for enhanced biomanufacturing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813810593/en/

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Katie Odgaard

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com