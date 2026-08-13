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PR Newswire
13.08.2026 11:00 Uhr
211 Leser
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From Chinese AI to Global ETFs: STARTRADER Launches 45 New 24/7 Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Seven Market Themes

Available from August 13, 2026, the launch covers seven distinct market themes with no trading-hour restrictions.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of 45 new 24/7 Stock and ETF CFDs, available from Monday through Sunday, 00:00-24:00 (GMT+3 platform time).

Where previous 24/7 expansions were anchored around specific themes, this one is defined by its breadth. The new instruments span seven areas: Chinese AI, AI infrastructure, technology, crypto and digital assets, energy, other equities, and ETFs.

Among the new additions are Zhipu and MiniMax, two Hong Kong-listed Chinese AI companies that debuted on HKEX in January 2026. Zhipu develops large language models for enterprise and developer markets. MiniMax is an AI company focused on artificial general intelligence (AGI), with investors including Alibaba, Tencent, and Hillhouse Capital, and has attracted sustained market attention since its listing.

STARTRADER builds its product offering around where eligible clients are directing their attention. When significant market narratives emerge in new geographies, ensuring access to them is a core part of that responsibility.

"This launch reflects a deliberate choice to keep pace with how global market interest actually moves, across regions, sectors, and timeframes simultaneously. For eligible clients, the launch provides access to a broader range of instruments across regions, sectors, and market themes."
- Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

As STARTRADER's 24/7 product range continues to grow, the focus remains consistent: building access that reflects the global market as it is today.

Out-of-hours trading may involve wider spreads, reduced liquidity and price gaps, particularly when underlying markets are closed.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-chinese-ai-to-global-etfs-startrader-launches-45-new-247-stock-and-etf-cfds-spanning-seven-market-themes-302850701.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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