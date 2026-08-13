Lithuanian PV software provider PVcase has announced that its Ground Mount solar design software now allows users to export project files in PVC 2.0, an open, standardized file format designed to enable seamless sharing of project design data between solar software tools without manual reformatting. The feature addresses a common challenge for solar engineers, who often transfer project data between multiple design and simulation tools, including PVsyst. Previously, this process could require manual file conversion or data re-entry, adding time and increasing the risk of errors. With PVC 2.0, ...

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