New agreement with Bahri builds on longstanding relationship and underscores growing demand for integrated telemedicine and crew healthcare solutions

Universal Maritime Solutions ("Unimed" or "the Company"), a leading provider of maritime healthcare, medical supply, and crew wellbeing solutions and a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity fund management platform of Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), today announced that Bahri, one of the Middle East's leading maritime operators, has expanded its relationship with Unimed by enrolling in its Telemed Plus premium service.

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The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between the companies through Unimed's MedScale medical supply and medical chest management program and marks another important milestone in the continued rollout of Unimed's Telemed Plus platform, launched in 2024. The expansion underscores the growing adoption of Unimed's integrated healthcare platform by leading global maritime operators while demonstrating the increasing value of its subscription-based services and supporting the Company's broader strategy of expanding its healthcare and compliance offerings worldwide.

"When we launched Telemed Plus, our vision was to create a more connected, proactive approach to maritime healthcare," said Jules Nasso, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Unimed. "The expansion of our relationship with Bahri demonstrates how that vision is translating into meaningful customer adoption. As operators increasingly look for integrated healthcare and compliance solutions, we're continuing to expand our platform to help improve crew wellbeing, support operational efficiency, and deliver greater value through our subscription-based services."

Through Telemed Plus, Bahri's crews will have access to 24/7 clinical support from Unimed's healthcare professionals based in Athens, Greece, along with proactive crew healthcare management, pre-embarkation medical examinations, and real-time visibility into onboard medical inventories. By integrating clinical expertise with live inventory management and Unimed's global distribution network, the service enables vessels to address many routine medical needs onboard while helping reduce unnecessary shoreside medical visits and associated operational disruption.

The agreement further reinforces Unimed's continued evolution beyond traditional medical supply services into a broader maritime healthcare platform. Through a recent acquisition, the Company is also expanding its capabilities in crew compliance services, including drug and alcohol testing, complementing its growing portfolio of healthcare solutions for commercial and cruise vessel operators.

With customers spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and now the Middle East, the partnership with Bahri further strengthens Unimed's international footprint and reflects growing demand for integrated healthcare solutions that support crew wellbeing, operational efficiency, and vessel readiness.

About Unimed

Unimed is the industry leader in medical supply, equipment and oxygen distribution to global maritime industries, specializing in the delivery of integrated healthcare and compliance solutions to clients worldwide.

Unimed is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity fund management platform of ZCG (www.zcg.com).

For more information, please visit www.universalmarinemedical.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 250 professionals. ZCG is headquartered in New York, with eight affiliated offices, across six countries. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.

You can also learn more about ZCGC, the business consulting services platform of ZCG, at www.zcgc.com, and explore ZCG's technology affiliate, Haptiq, at www.haptiq.com.

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