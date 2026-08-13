Omio expands global ground transport network with Greyhound Australia partnership

New supply partnership brings Greyhound Australia's bus network to Omio, improving access to city, coastal and regional connections

BERLIN, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a new supply partnership with Greyhound Australia, one of the country's most established long-distance bus operators.

Through the partnership, travellers can search and book Greyhound Australia services through Omio, gaining access to a bus network spanning 180 destinations nationwide. The integration makes it easier to plan journeys across major cities, coastal routes and regional destinations.

The partnership strengthens access to Australian city, coastal and regional routes, including Melbourne-Sydney, Sydney-Canberra and Gold Coast-Brisbane, alongside popular coastal connections such as Brisbane-Byron Bay, Noosa-Brisbane, Cairns-Airlie Beach and Townsville-Airlie Beach.

The partnership marks Australia as Omio's 48th country. With more than 3,000 transport partners globally and over 100,000 travellers moving with Omio every day, the integration supports Omio's ambition to operate in more than 70 countries by 2028.

"By bringing Greyhound Australia's bus network onto Omio, we are making it easier for travellers to search, compare and book journeys across cities, coastlines and regional destinations," said Facundo Viguie Aleman, CMO at Omio.

"Partnering with Omio allows us to bring Greyhound Australia's network to a broader global audience and support travellers who want to explore more of the country," said Renata Berglas, Head of Sales at Greyhound Australia.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Through its interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is one of the world's leading multimodal travel platforms for searching, comparing and booking transport. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports travellers across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, Brazil and Australia via trains, buses, flights and ferries. Omio sells more than 100,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About Greyhound Australia

Greyhound Australia is the country's only national coach network, connecting rural, regional, and metropolitan communities across Australia. Founded in Toowoomba in 1928 and formed from the merger of pioneering brands including Pioneer, Greyhound and McCafferty's, the company officially became Greyhound Australia in 2004. With more than 100 years of experience, Greyhound Australia's network now covers almost 200 stops across most of the Australian mainland. greyhound.com.au

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omio-expands-global-ground-transport-network-with-greyhound-australia-partnership-302850709.html