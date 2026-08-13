Nuvion receives SOC 2 Type I Report, strengthening enterprise-grade security and governance as it scales globally

Independent assessment reinforces Nuvion's security framework and supports the company's growth with enterprise and regulated customers globally

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and platforms, today announced that it has received its first SOC 2 Type I report, marking an important milestone in the company's security, governance and enterprise readiness.

The SOC 2 Type I examination assessed the suitability of the design of Nuvion's controls relevant to security, availability and confidentiality against the applicable AICPA Trust Services Criteria as of a specified date.

The report provides customers and partners with an independent assessment of the design of Nuvion's control environment. It also strengthens Nuvion's ability to work with enterprise customers, regulated financial institutions, banking partners and infrastructure providers whose procurement and third-party risk processes require independent assurance of a technology provider's security controls.

"Receiving our first SOC 2 Type I report is an important trust milestone for Nuvion and reflects the security and governance foundations we are building as we scale," said Keisha Clark, Managing Director of Nuvion. "For our customers and partners, it provides customers and partners with an independent assessment of the design of our controls. More importantly, it reflects a culture in which security, compliance and operational excellence are shared responsibilities across the organisation."

Supporting enterprise growth

As businesses increasingly rely on digital financial infrastructure for payments, treasury and cross-border transactions, security and operational resilience have become critical considerations when selecting technology partners.

For many enterprises and regulated institutions, SOC 2 reporting forms part of vendor onboarding, procurement and third-party risk assessments. Nuvion's SOC 2 Type I report can therefore help streamline security due diligence and support procurement discussions with organisations that require independent assessment of a service provider's controls.

The milestone strengthens Nuvion's position when engaging with banks and financial institutions, enterprise fintechs and payment providers, multinational corporations, embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service platforms, and institutional digital asset and stablecoin businesses.

It also supports Nuvion's continued expansion across North America, Europe, the Middle East and other international markets where SOC 2 reports are commonly recognised as part of enterprise vendor due diligence.

Building security and governance for scale

Achieving the SOC 2 Type I milestone follows continued investment by Nuvion in information security, governance and operational resilience.

As part of this work, the company has formalised its information security governance framework and internal controls; strengthened identity and access management using role-based access and least-privilege principles; enhanced vulnerability management, security monitoring and incident response capabilities; and expanded policies covering risk management, change management, business continuity and third-party risk.

Nuvion has also strengthened employee security awareness and compliance training, established evidence management and continuous control-monitoring processes, and standardised security and operational practices across its global subsidiaries.

The work involved teams across Engineering, Infrastructure, Product, Operations, Risk and Compliance, embedding security and compliance considerations throughout Nuvion's technology and operations.

Nuvion will now work towards a SOC 2 Type II examination, which assesses the operating effectiveness of relevant controls over a defined period. Alongside this work, the company will continue investing in its security, governance and compliance capabilities as it expands its regulatory footprint and supports a growing base of enterprise customers globally.

About Nuvion

Nuvion is an AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and platforms. Through multi-currency and stablecoin accounts, global payouts, card issuing, stablecoin-powered settlement, compliance automation and a unified API, Nuvion brings global financial infrastructure into a single, seamless experience. Nuvion has received a SOC 2 Type I report following an independent examination of the design of its controls relevant to security, availability and confidentiality against the applicable AICPA Trust Services Criteria. Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

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