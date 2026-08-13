Growth in Crypto Payroll a Boon for Stablecoin Adoption as Mercuryo Data Shows 57% Use Digital Dollars for Off-ramping

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has published data that suggests a surge in crypto payroll services as growing numbers of remote workers and digital nomads get paid in stablecoins before off-ramping their digital tokens into their local fiat currencies.

Mercuryo data shows that stablecoins are now the dominant digital tokens for off-ramp: During the first half of 2026, USD Coin (USDC) and tether tokens (USDt) accounted for 57 per cent of all accepted off-ramp transactions, up from 25 per cent a year earlier, while their share of total turnover increased from 30 per cent to 56 per cent.

Stablecoins, which were originally designed as a safe harbour for crypto traders navigating spikes in market volatility, are increasingly being used as digital money for salaries. Armed with little more than a laptop and an internet connection, growing numbers of freelancers, remote workers and digital nomads are choosing to live and work anywhere in the world while receiving income in dollar-backed stablecoins.

Remote workers across the globe are increasingly aware of the advantages of crypto payroll over traditional bank transfers, which can take several business days to arrive and can carry significant fees, particularly for cross-border payments. Rise's 2025 Crypto Payroll Report found that 25 per cent of businesses already use crypto for payroll.

Rise reports having processed more than $1 billion in payroll volume, with more than half of worker withdrawals now occurring in stablecoins across the 190-plus countries it supports. Regional demand is particularly pronounced in markets facing currency instability or costly remittance corridors: Brazil alone received an estimated $318.8 billion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, with around 90 per cent of flows linked to stablecoins, according to Chainalysis data and Brazilian central-bank commentary cited in Rise's 2026 report.

"Stablecoins provide a low-cost, high-speed means of transferring value, and their growing use for salary payments reflects increasing awareness of the advantages that crypto payroll services offer over traditional payroll," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "The benefits of having a salary paid in stablecoins are manyfold. For workers in countries with high levels of inflation, receiving salaries in stablecoins can help preserve purchasing power. Others use salaries in stablecoins for low-cost remittances. Being paid in crypto is undoubtedly moving from the fringes towards the mainstream."

Visa has introduced stablecoin payouts for creators, freelancers and gig workers while global payroll provider Deel is building stablecoin payroll infrastructure for businesses operating globally. As more workers receive income directly in digital dollars, demand should grow for more convenient ways to convert the digital tokens into local currencies.

Mercuryo's data reflects this broader shift: Stablecoin transaction volumes grew far faster than those of other cryptocurrencies, with the number of stablecoin off-ramp transactions rising 446 per cent year on year, compared with 38 per cent for other digital tokens. About 80 per cent of the overall increase in off-ramp transactions during the period came from stablecoins.

Mercuryo also observed that stablecoin cash-out activity remained remarkably consistent throughout the week. Weekend transaction volumes averaged about 86 per cent of weekday levels, highlighting strong demand for always-on access to digital dollars outside traditional banking hours.

The rise of stablecoins comes against a more supportive regulatory backdrop. In the US, the GENIUS Act outlined a legal framework for the issuance of stablecoins, reserve backing and consumer protections. Greater regulatory certainty is expected to strengthen institutional confidence and further accelerate the adoption of regulated stablecoins for payments, cross-border transfers and other real-world financial applications.

The findings are based on off-ramp transactions processed on the Mercuryo's platform, comparing customer activity during the first half of 2026 with the first half of 2025.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

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