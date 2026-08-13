The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")
13 August 2026
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 is now available on the Company's website, https://www.biotechgt.com/performance/monthly-factsheets.
To receive monthly factsheets, insights and email updates for the Company, register here.
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Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
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