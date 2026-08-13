The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

13 August 2026

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 is now available on the Company's website, https://www.biotechgt.com/performance/monthly-factsheets .

To receive monthly factsheets, insights and email updates for the Company, register here .

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Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734