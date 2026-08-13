Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that it has received formal confirmation from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, Mines Competitiveness and Authorizations Division, that an additional five (5) mineral claims, which were applied for in January (see news release dated January 26, 2026), adjoining the Silver Vista Property ("Silver Vista") have been granted. The newly approved claims add 1,901 hectares (4,698 acres) to the property, increasing the size by 42%.

The Silver Vista property, located approximately 55 km from Smithers, B.C., is now comprised of 17 mineral claims and covers 6,444.5 hectares (15,925 acres), or 64.44 square kilometres (24.88 square miles).

The new claims cover two historic soil anomalies that appear to have not had additional follow up work completed on them. Each anomaly is in proximity to Eocene aged porphyritic rocks that are intruding Jurassic aged sedimentary and volcanic rocks or overlying Cretaceous aged volcanic rocks. The new claims are prospective for copper and silver as the geological environment there is similar to that surrounding the MR Showing, which has been tested with 4,034 metres (13,235 feet) of drilling and will have follow-up drilling by the Company.

"The granting of these new claims comes at a great time for the Company as we are in the final stages of preparation for our fully funded drill program on Silver Vista," stated Glen Watson, President and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver.

Upcoming Drill Program

Preparations continue for the Company's fully funded drill program at Silver Vista, which is anticipated to start prior to the end of September.

The hyperspectral survey of the 2019 and 2021 drill core continues, and the Company had made progress on its new three-dimensional model, which includes all drill data collected to date.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused in Nevada and British Columbia; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation