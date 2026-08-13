Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 12 August 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,915.69p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,944.47p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.9%. There are currently 76,860,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

13 August 2026