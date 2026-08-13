HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Results Highlights:- Revenue increased by 18.1% year-on-year to US$98.7 million, with all geographical markets recording growth.- Gross profit grew by 21.0% to approximately US$67.7 million, with gross profit margin increasing to 68.5%.- Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company rose by 9.0% to US$21.6 million; core operating profit grew by 20.1% to US$18.1 million.- The Board declared its first-ever interim dividend of HK8 cents per share.- Direct sales accounted for 60.3% of total revenue, with the network expanding to 15 markets, including newly established direct sales teams in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.- The Hangzhou R&D and manufacturing facility is expected to receive its final acceptance certificate in September 2026 and commence operations by the end of 2027; the Group plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Indonesia to cater to local demand.- To seize opportunities from the 'leave nothing behind' trend, the Group's proprietary coronary paclitaxel DCB has officially commenced clinical trial in Japan with patient enrolment underway.OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited ('OrbusNeich' or the 'Group' stock code: 6929), a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention ('PCI') and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty ('PTA'), today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the 'Period'). Despite macro uncertainties, the Group reported growth across all geographical segments.During the Period, the Group's revenue increased by 18.1% yearonyear to US$98.7 million, supported by sustained product popularity across all regions. Gross profit reached approximately US$67.7 million, an increase of 21.0% from the corresponding period last year, while the gross profit margin rose by 1.6 percentage points to 68.5%. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to US$21.6 million, representing an increase of 9.0% year-on-year. Core operating profit, defined as profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, net tax credit from deferred tax assets related to tax losses and finance income - net, amounted to US$18.1 million, up 20.1% yearonyear. Basic earnings per share rose to US2.62 cents (first half of 2025: US2.40 cents).The Group maintained a robust financial position, with cash and bank balances (including longterm bank deposits) of approximately US$224.3 million as at June 30, 2026. The Board remains confident in the Group's business outlook and, having carefully reviewed its capital requirements and dividend policy, has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK8 cents per share. This marks the Group's first interim dividend distribution in its history and demonstrates its commitment to creating value and delivering attractive returns to shareholders.Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OrbusNeich, said, 'Despite a complex and volatile global macroeconomic environment, OrbusNeich achieved growth in all major geographical markets, demonstrating the effectiveness of our business strategies, the strength of our global commercial platform and the industry's trust in our brand. Product innovation remains the cornerstone of our development. Through proprietary R&D and strategic collaborations, we continue to enrich our portfolio while refining our global sales footprint and manufacturing capacity to build a more resilient business ecosystem. The Board's decision to declare our first interim dividend reflects our confidence in the Group's prospects and our commitment to creating shareholder value. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our competitive strengths to provide quality medical solutions to patients worldwide and generate sustained value for all stakeholders.'Healthy Growth Across All Geographical MarketsAll geographical markets recorded various degrees of growth during the Period. The strong performance of the Group's proprietary and third-party products, coupled with the direct channel benefiting from the integration of the Taiwan distributor, drove revenue in APAC up 24.5% year-on-year to US$34.0 million. Revenue from the EMEA region grew significantly by 16.7% to US$26.2 million. Limited impacts on the Middle East markets were seen despite the ongoing regional conflict, while European direct sales markets such as Germany, France and Spain delivered robust performance. Meanwhile, the Group's proactive strategy of participating in volume-based procurement (VBP) programs in the Mainland of China yielded results, with revenue from this market growing 4.8% year-on-year to US$10.1 million. As the Japan and US markets benefited from increased sales of new-generation and high-performance products, revenue from these two markets rose by 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively, reaching US$17.1 million and US$7.9 million.Unleashing Potential of the Robust Global Sales NetworkOrbusNeich's sales network covers more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. In the first half of 2026, the Group officially launched local sales teams in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, successfully transitioning these markets to the direct sales model. This expansion has brought the total number of direct sales markets to 15, which contributed 60.3% of total revenue for the Period.Leveraging its widely recognized global commercialization capabilities, the Group continues to seek strategic partnerships with medical device manufacturers in order to capitalize on opportunities arising from the international expansion of Chinese healthcare companies and to enrich its product offerings. Since 2024, the Group has partnered with SonoScape to introduce its intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) products into select overseas direct sales markets. Product sales continued to grow during the Period and the market response was positive, fully demonstrating the success of this collaboration.Steady Progress in Innovative R&D, Proactive Positioning for the 'Leave Nothing Behind' TrendOrbusNeich regards R&D as a core strategic pillar. As at June 30, 2026, the Group held over 215 granted patents and published patent applications in major jurisdictions worldwide, with more than 55 approved products, including 37 PMDA-approved products, 42 CE-marked products, 21 FDA-cleared or approved products, and 27 NMPA-approved products.During the Period, the Group continued to achieve milestones in product registrations and clinical trials, including:- Obtaining PMDA approvals for Sapphire NC ULTRA and Sapphire ULTRA, NMPA approvals for Scoreflex TRIO and Sapphire NC 24, and FDA approval for Teleport Glide;- Submitting applications for FDA approval of JADE Score and Sapphire 3, CE certification for Scoreflex QUAD, and NMPA approval for Teleport Glide, Sapphire NC Ultra, Sapphire ULTRA and JADE PLUS;In addition, patient enrolment for the clinical trial of its proprietary coronary paclitaxel drug-coated balloon (DCB) commenced in July 2026 in Japan. Completion is expected within 16 months, with the product's first launch anticipated in Japan in 2030. The Group also plans to initiate its clinical studies in the Mainland of China for NMPA registration and CE mark application in the second half of 2026. Development plans for next-generation standard balloons are also in place to further strengthen its product portfolio.Optimizing Global Production Capability to Build a Foundation for Long-Term GrowthAs at June 30, 2026, the Group operates production facilities in Shenzhen, the PRC; Hoevalaken, the Netherlands; and Weil am Rhein, Germany, with an aggregate annual production capacity of approximately 2.1 million units of balloons and stents. To meet growing global demand, construction of the Hangzhou R&D and manufacturing facility is progressing steadily, with interior fitting out works, mechanical equipment installation, and external landscaping well underway. The facility is expected to receive the final acceptance certificate in September 2026 and is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2027. Additionally, to strengthen its key growth engine in Southeast Asia, the Group plans to invest approximately US$2 million to establish a production base with GFA of 1,500 square meters in Indonesia, from which it will supply balloons locally to meet rising demand.Mr. Chien concluded, 'Looking ahead, the Group expects to maintain strong revenue growth in the near term, supported by rising sales of eucatech AG and Scoreflex QUAD products, as well as the accelerated commercialization of third-party products, including IVUS products. In the medium to long term, we will continue to expand our PCI therapeutic portfolio, with our proprietary DCB product progressing on schedule toward regulatory approvals and positioned to become a key growth driver. We will also pursue organic team building and selective acquisitions to strengthen our European presence, enhance global competitiveness, and create sustainable value for patients, healthcare professionals and shareholders.'About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings LimitedOrbusNeich is a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, our Group sells its products in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It is also actively expanding into structural heart disease. With an in-house R&D team boasting over 25 years of product development expertise, our Group has developed world-leading proprietary technologies.For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://orbusneich.com/.Media InquiriesStrategic Financial Relations LimitedAngelus Lau Tel: (852) 2864 4805 Email: angelus.lau@sprg.com.hkDoris Ho Tel: (852) 2114 4916 Email: doris.ho@sprg.com.hkBailey Zhou Tel: (852) 2114 2825 Email: bailey.zhou@sprg.com.hkWebsite: https://www.sprg.com.hk/OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings LimitedMaggie Lau Tel: (852) 3109 7234 Email: mlau@orbusneich.comLucille Tsang Tel: (852) 3109 7292 Email: ltsang@orbusneich.comWebsite: https://orbusneich.com/Source: OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.