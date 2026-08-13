From ESS News Norway-based renewable energy developer Scatec has completed Africa's largest solar-plus-storage project, according to the company, bringing the final 564 MW phase of its Obelisk development online near Nagaa Hammadi, Upper Egypt. The Obelisk project is a hybrid facility, combining 1.1 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, alongside a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Scatec had not responded to a question on the system integrator for the BESS aspect of the project by the time of writing, and typically does not name its partners. BYD Energy said it was Scatec's ...

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