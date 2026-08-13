A photovoltaic system may have been generating electricity for years before its owner decides to add battery storage. To address this market, Chinese company SunEnergyXT has launched an AC-coupled storage system in Germany. The system is installed entirely on the AC side, allowing it to be added without modifying the existing photovoltaic system or replacing the existing inverter, according to the manufacturer. The SunEnergyXT 500 PRO AC Core comes with hardware for a future direct connection of PV modules. It features four PV inputs, each with 625 W of MPPT power, or three inputs with 800 W each. ...

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