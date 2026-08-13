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WKN: A420X0 | ISIN: NL0015073TS8 | Ticker-Symbol: NW0
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 13:20
18,822 Euro
+1,75 % +0,324
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CSG NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSG NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70018,73013:34
18,68218,74813:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 11:18 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG signs contracts with HSW worth over EUR 150 million to supply to Poland with hundreds of chassis for multipurpose tactical vehicles

Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. has placed orders with a total gross value of more than EUR 150 million for the delivery of several hundred chassis manufactured by CSG Group companies. Under the licensing rights granted, HSW will use them to produce complete Waran 4x4 and Heron 6x6 multipurpose tactical vehicles ordered by Poland's Armament Agency under contracts financed through the EU's SAFE programme.

CSG has received three orders from HSW S.A. Two of them concern deliveries of 4x4 chassis to Huta Stalowa Wola. The chassis covered by the agreements are manufactured by CSG Group companies. The deliveries will enable HSW to produce Waran 4x4 multipurpose tactical vehicles in various configurations, including a command vehicle for the Missile and Artillery Forces (WRiA).

The third order covers deliveries of of 6x6 chassis, which HSW will use to produce Heron 6x6 armoured vehicles, including a command vehicle configuration for WRiA units equipped with multiple-launch rocket systems (Homar-A and Homar-K).

The total gross value of the chassis orders for ground-based platforms, including assembly kits, exceeded EUR 150 million. Deliveries will be completed by the end of 2029.

"The signing of these agreements marks the continuation and expansion of the CSG Group's strategic cooperation with the Polish defence industry. This cooperation provides significant support for increasing the defence capabilities of the Land Forces and enables the rapid delivery of top-quality products. Our technological cooperation with Huta Stalowa Wola already has a fairly long history, and CSG is ready to develop it further, including through the implementation of new business models," said Wojciech Grzonka, President of the Management Board of CSG Polska and Vice-President of Sales at CSG.

The Waran 4x4 and Heron 6x6 multipurpose vehicles produced by Huta Stalowa Wola are based on the Patriot II and Tadeas platforms offered by CSG Group. Through industrial cooperation and the transfer of technology and expertise from CSG companies, these vehicles are already in series production at HSW. The Polish Armed Forces have already received a total of several dozen Waran 4x4 vehicles in various configurations, including as platforms carrying components of the Gladius Unmanned Search and Strike System (BSP-U).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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