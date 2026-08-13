Magellan Copper and Gold Corp. Forms New Subsidiary Magellan Energy Corp.

WALLACE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Magellan Copper & Gold Corporation (OTCID:MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the company has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Magellan Energy Corp. The company will pursue opportunities in the energy production and storage markets with an emphasis on brownfield development of efficient energy solutions.

Amid an ever-increasing emphasis on data centers to power the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, the country is seeing huge demand for energy but is stymied in finding faster and more efficient ways to satisfy the increase in demand. This has created a growing need for innovative ways to meet this challenge.

While there are many possible ways to help meet this deficit for energy that is being created, there are also many issues with both traditional solutions and newer technologies. Many of those issues reside in the challenge of finding efficient and cost-effective solutions around energy storage while maximizing resources being used for energy production.

Magellan Energy Corp and its advisors believe that they have solutions for several of the difficulties of current energy production and storage. Magellan looks forward to providing additional details in the coming months as they move the plan forward.

CEO Mike Lavigne stated, "Magellan Energy Corp is not necessarily an entirely new direction for the company, but we believe that our experience in the mining industry is what will help drive some of the solutions we are going to pursue through Magellan Energy". He continued, "As a member of the Magellan team, I have been looking at some of these solutions presented to us over the past 5 years and I believe that the boom in data center growth being fueled by the Artificial Intelligence boom has accelerated a need for solutions we believe we can provide, and the timing is now".

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. (MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America and more specifically the Western United States. Magellan currently controls The Center Star Gold Mine located in Idaho County within the State of Idaho.

To learn more about Magellan Copper and Gold Inc., visit www.magellancoppergold.com.

Cautionary Statement

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can legally extract or produce. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves. Currently we have not delineated "reserves" on any of our properties. We cannot be certain that any deposits at our properties will ever be confirmed or converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant "reserves." Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of any "resource" estimates will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves or that they can be economically or legally extracted.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on good faith assumptions that Magellan Gold Corporation believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in Magellan Gold Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Magellan Gold Corporation

Mike Lavigne, CEO

mblavigne@magellancoppergold.com

SOURCE: Magellan Copper and Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/magellan-copper-and-gold-corp.-forms-new-subsidiary-magellan-energy-corp.-1206628