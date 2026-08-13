MTF Body Feminization Surgery Is Done by Dr. Javad Sajan, Who Accepts Insurance for Body Feminization Surgery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / MTF body feminization surgery is becoming an increasingly important part of gender-affirming care as more transgender women seek procedures that create a feminine body contour. Dr. Javad Sajan, a Seattle based renJowned plastic surgeon specializing in gender-affirming surgery, provides customized MTF body feminization surgery and accepts insurance for eligible procedures at his clinic, Allure Esthetic.

His approach combines advanced body contouring techniques with individualized surgical planning, allowing patients to undergo multiple body feminization surgery in one surgical session has been featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Different types of Body Feminization Tailored to Each Patient

Transgender BBL + Breast Augmentation

Body feminization surgery is not a single procedure. Instead, it combines multiple operations designed to reshape masculine body contours into a more traditionally feminine silhouette. Every surgical plan is customized after evaluating the patient's body proportions, transition goals and overall health.

Depending on the patient's needs, Allure Esthetics states that, Dr. Sajan performs one or more of the following procedures as part of a body feminization surgery plan:

Waist, Flank, Abdomen and Back Liposuction : Removes excess fat to narrow the waist, soften masculine contours and establish the foundation for a more defined hourglass figure.

Hip Augmentation (Fat Grafting) : Purified fat collected during liposuction is transferred to the hips to improve the waist-to-hip ratio and create fuller, natural-looking curves.

Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) : Uses the patient's own fat to increase projection and shape of the buttocks, creating balanced lower-body proportions.

Breast Augmentation : Also known as MTF breast augmentation , this procedure enhances breast volume and shape to complement the body's new contours and improve upper-body balance.

Abdominoplasty (Drainless Tummy Tuck): This procedure involves removal of excess abdominal skin while tightening the abdominal wall using Dr. Sajan's drainless tummy tuck technique, which utilizes progressive tension sutures instead of traditional drains.

One of the defining aspects of Dr. Sajan's body feminization program is that patients are not required to undergo each procedure separately. Depending on their anatomy, health and transition goals, Dr. Sajan can perform multiple body feminization procedures in a single surgical session, allowing patients to complete much of their surgical transition with one operation and one recovery period.

Patients who prefer a staged approach also have the option of spacing procedures over time. Every surgical plan is developed in collaboration with the patient, ensuring the timing and combination of procedures align with their individual goals and preferences.

"Body feminization is not about performing the same procedures on every patient," said Dr. Javad Sajan. "The goal is to create body proportions that look natural and feel authentic to each individual's identity. Some patients want a comprehensive transformation during one operation, while others prefer to take their transition one step at a time."

Building Feminine Proportions Rather Than Treating Individual Areas

According to Dr. Sajan, successful body feminization begins with evaluating how each area of the body works together instead of focusing on isolated procedures.

Strategic liposuction of the waist, flanks, abdomen and back creates the framework for a narrower waist. Fat removed during that process is purified and transferred to the hips or buttocks to improve lower-body curves through hip augmentation or a Brazilian butt lift. When appropriate, breast augmentation and a drainless tummy tuck is also incorporated into the same surgical plan to create greater harmony between the upper and lower body.

This comprehensive approach allows surgical decisions to be guided by overall body proportions rather than by individual procedures alone.

Advanced Techniques Designed to Support Natural-Looking Results

In addition to customizing each surgical plan, Dr. Sajan incorporates advanced body contouring technologies when appropriate. He uses ultrasonic energy to break up the fat during the liposuction procedure.

Watch Doctor Sajan's explanation on "How Body Feminization is done":

Fat harvested during liposuction is shrinked using the helium plasma and is carefully processed and transferred to the hips or buttocks, helping maximize graft quality and long-term contour.

Rather than applying every technology to every patient, these techniques are selected based on anatomy, skin quality and surgical goals.

Insurance Expands Access to Gender-Affirming Body Contouring

Although insurance coverage for gender-affirming surgery has expanded significantly over the past several years, many patients continue to encounter challenges when searching for surgeons who both specialize in body feminization and work with insurance providers.

According to the clinic, Dr. Sajan accepts major insurances for eligible MTF body feminization procedures and employs a dedicated insurance team that assists patients with benefits verification, prior authorization and required documentation throughout the approval process.

"Insurance has opened the door for many patients who previously believed body feminization surgery was financially out of reach," Dr. Sajan said. "Our team works closely with patients throughout the approval process so they can focus on preparing for surgery rather than navigating insurance requirements alone."

A Practice Focused on Comprehensive Gender-Affirming Surgery

As gender-affirming surgery continues to evolve, many patients are seeking surgeons who can provide coordinated care across multiple procedures rather than referring patients to different specialists for each stage of treatment.

The clinic states that Dr. Sajan has dedicated a significant portion of his practice to gender-affirming surgery, performing facial feminization surgery, MTF body feminization surgery, breast augmentation and other transition-related procedures. This comprehensive approach allows eligible patients to receive multiple aspects of their surgical care within one practice while maintaining continuity throughout consultation, surgical planning and recovery.

Moreover, the clinic also states that, rather than following a standardized treatment pathway, consultations focus on understanding each patient's anatomy, transition goals and desired outcome before determining which procedures are appropriate and whether they should be performed together or in stages.

Patient Experiences Provide Additional Perspective

In addition to surgeon credentials and published educational resources, many patients researching gender-affirming surgery look to firsthand experiences when selecting a surgeon. Allure Esthetic states that individuals who have undergone MTF body feminization surgery with Dr. Sajan have shared their experiences publicly, discussing their consultations, recovery process and surgical outcomes through video testimonials and educational interviews.

Patient Testimonial Videos:

Journey of a Transgender Influencer

Male to Female Top Surgery with Silicone Implants

BBL 360 with Facial Lipo

These patient stories provide additional insight into the body feminization process and complement the educational information available through Dr. Sajan's gender-affirming surgery practices.

"Every transition is personal, and no two patients define success in exactly the same way," Dr. Sajan said. "Our role is to listen first, understand each patient's goals and then develop a surgical plan that helps them achieve results that feel authentic to who they are."

Growing Access to Comprehensive Gender-Affirming Care

The continued expansion of insurance coverage and advances in body contouring techniques have broadened access to gender-affirming surgery for many transgender patients across the United States. At the same time, surgical planning has become increasingly individualized, allowing procedures to be tailored to each patient's anatomy, goals and transition journey rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

For patients considering MTF body feminization surgery, the ability to combine procedures during a single surgical stage, utilize advanced body contouring technologies and work with a practice experienced in insurance coordination represents an evolving model of comprehensive gender-affirming care. As awareness and access continue to grow, individualized treatment planning remains central to Dr. Sajan helping patients achieve body contours which align to their gender identity.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-mtf-body-feminization-surgery-1206729