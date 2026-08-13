ADAMA Ltd.: ADAMA Appoints Orly Pascal as Chief Human Resources Officer

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the appointment of Orly Pascal as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and her joining ADAMA's Global Leadership Team, effective August 12th, 2026. As CHRO, Orly will lead ADAMA's global Human Resources function, driving the company's people strategy, organizational development and workforce capabilities across its worldwide operations.

Orly joins ADAMA with more than 20 years of executive Human Resources experience across organizations. Most recently, she served as EVP and Deputy to the CEO at Phoenix Financial Ltd., Israel's largest insurance and financial services group.

Prior to Phoenix, Orly served as VP HR at Cellcom, where she led all HR activities for the group and was a member of the executive management team. Earlier, she held a series of senior HR roles at Teva Pharmaceutical, including Senior HR Business Partner for International Markets and Global Support Functions, HR Regional Lead for Israel and Global Support Functions, and VP HR Strategy & Integration.

Throughout her career, Orly has led large-scale organizational transformation initiatives, succession planning programs and talent development activities across international markets and global functions.

Orly holds an MBA in Business and Organizational Management from The College of Management Academic Studies in Israel and a B.A. in Political Science from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Gael Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA: "Orly brings a unique combination of strategic vision, business acumen and extensive experience across complex global organizations. Her proven leadership in driving transformation and strengthening organizational effectiveness will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our operating model and build the leadership, culture and people capabilities needed to support ADAMA's next phase of growth."

Orly Pascal said: "ADAMA is a company with a strong global presence, exceptional people and a clear ambition for growth. I am excited to join the team and partner with colleagues across the organization to further strengthen our culture, develop future leaders and build the capabilities needed to support ADAMA's long-term success. Together, we will continue fostering an environment where people can thrive and contribute to the company's strategic goals."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

ADAMA Contact

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.