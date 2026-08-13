M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holding(s) in Company 13-Aug-2026 / 10:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BFYYLXXX Issuer Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 11-Aug-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 12-Aug-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 18.588461 0.000000 18.588461 38830132 crossed or reached Position of previous 18.969868 0.000000 18.969868 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYLXXX 38830132 18.588461 Sub Total 8.A 38830132 18.588461%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent company) 18.588461 18.588461% M&G Corporate Holdings Limited M&G Plc (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 14.990926 14.990926% G Plc) Prudential Portfolio M&G Plc Management Group Limited 14.990926 14.990926% (wholly owned subsidiary of M& G Corporate Holdings Limited) M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M& G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly M&G Plc owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: HOL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 439694 EQS News ID: 2382510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2382510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2026 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)