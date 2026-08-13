A research team from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands has investigated the potential of smart PV modules in urban environments. As simulated in the study, smart PV modules feature built-in buck converters that allow substrings within a module to operate independently, improving energy yield under shaded conditions. "Although this concept has already been introduced in other studies, the novelty of our work is that we calculate the energy yield of systems with these smart modules under realistic conditions and compare them with conventional systems," corresponding author ...

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