Finland installed 478 MW of utility-scale solar capacity during the first half of 2026 (H1), according to figures from Renewables Finland. The total more than doubles Finland's cumulative utility-scale solar capacity, which now stands at 842 MW across 45 operational PV farms larger than 1 MW. Klaara Tapper, Advocacy Manager at Renewables Finland, told pv magazine that eight new solar plants started production in Finland so far this year, including 204 MW Kalanti solar park, which is the country's largest operational PV site to date. Total renewables capacity in Finland exceeded 10 GW during ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...