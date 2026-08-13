Restructuring Complete, Growth Reaccelerates: Q2 Revenue Up 13%, Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical Up 335%, Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 32% Year-over-Year. AI-Enabled Service Enhancements Drive Successful Fee Increases, Positioning the Business for Accelerated Network Expansion

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields to medical institutions in Japan and abroad, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended June 30, 2026) and the first half of fiscal year 2026 (the six months ended June 30, 2026).

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $49 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year

Net income attributable to SBC Medical was $11 million, an increase of 335% year-over-year. Net income margin was 22%, an increase of 16 percentage points year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $20 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year . Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 41% , an increase of 6 percentage points year-over-year.

was . Adjusted EBITDA margin was , an increase of 6 percentage points year-over-year. Basic EPS was $0.10 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 400% year-over-year.

The Company believes the quarter marked a clear reacceleration in its growth, with net income attributable to SBC Medical growth outpacing revenue growth. Earnings growth was supported by the expansion of the points business following a change in the Company's operating policy and the expansion of service fees in line with enhanced AI-enabled support capabilities.

The business of the medical corporations the Company supports also continued to expand steadily. As of the end of June 2026, the number of locations2 increased by 34 year-over-year to 287, and last-twelve-month number of visits3 reached 6.9 million (up 10% year-over-year). Average spend per visit was $287, up 9% year-over-year.

Comment from SBC Medical's Chairman and CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa:

"We believe our results this quarter clearly demonstrate that SBC Medical's growth story has entered a new phase. Having completed the structural reforms we undertook in 2025, we are now running multiple growth engines simultaneously. I am growing increasingly confident that this reacceleration is not a temporary phenomenon but reflects the strengthening of our underlying growth fundamentals.

What gives me the greatest confidence is that the convergence of healthcare and AI is becoming one of SBC Medical's next sources of competitive advantage. We are leveraging more than 26 years of accumulated management data to support AI development and implementing mechanisms that enhance clinic operations including AI-powered call centers, AI-driven marketing, and AI-assisted site selection for new clinic openings.

Strengthening our AI-enabled MSO platform simultaneously drives growth across three dimensions: the number of clinic locations, average fee per clinic (AFPC), and service menu breadth. As the platform's appeal grows, patient visits and treatment volumes at the clinics we support increase, accelerating clinic growth which in turn leads to expanded service fees commensurate with the value we provide. We believe this virtuous cycle is the driving force behind sustainable growth in consolidated revenue and EPS, as reflected in our most recent reported historical results and in the future.

Specifically, through fee revisions for our call center services provided to five specific affiliated medical corporations, together with separate fee revisions reflecting expanded support for Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, we expect these initiatives, if their impact is realized for a full year, to increase service fees by approximately $15 million annually (converted at ¥158.1/US$). These initiatives are being pursued in a disciplined manner, premised on a win-win relationship between the Company and our affiliated medical corporations.

Looking ahead, we will deepen our multi-brand strategy in aesthetic dermatology domestically, while expanding our non-aesthetic business, which we position as our "second growth engine." Internationally, we plan to accelerate our global growth through our collaboration with OrangeTwist in the United States and our ASEAN expansion, anchored in Thailand. We are also preparing to enter the Longevity market, which we see as having enormous potential.

With $184 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, we will continue to pursue disciplined investment toward our next growth phase. By pursuing sustained EPS growth and achieving fair equity valuation for our shares in the capital markets as two wheels of the same cart, we aim to deliver even greater value to all our stakeholders, including our shareholders. We look forward to what lies ahead for SBC Medical."

Summary of Key Financials

Unit 2Q26 2Q25 YoY 1H26 1H25 YoY Total revenues $MM 49 43 +13% 92 91 +2% Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical $MM 11 2 +335% 22 24 (8)% Net Income Margin 22 6 +16pt 24 26 (2)pt Adjusted EBITDA 1 $MM 20 15 +32% 38 40 (4)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 41 35 +6pt 42 44 (2)pt ROE (Annualized) 4 16 4 +12pt 17 22 (5)pt Basic EPS 5 0.10 0.02 +400% 0.21 0.23 (9)%

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)." 2 Represents the total number of locations across the Company's support and partnership network, including franchised locations of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, JUN CLINIC, and OrangeTwist. 3 Patient visits include patients of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The period covered is from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. 4 Return on equity (ROE) is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by average shareholders' equity (beginning and end of period). 5 Basic EPS is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 09:30 p.m. Japan Time) to discuss the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

During the live webcast, participants may submit questions in real-time using the Zoom Q&A button.

All attendees, regardless of their current stock ownership status, are welcome to submit questions. Please note that due to time constraints and the nature of the inquiries, we may not be able to address every question during the call.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sEGnJWOyQDejlpnuGnxQgA

Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated conference call viewing site.

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and a separate link to the archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

Company Name: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Listed Market: NASDAQ Global Market Ticker: SBC Address: 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92618 USA IR Website: https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbc-medical-group-holdings-inc

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 184,311,213 163,773,838 Accounts receivable 2,488,575 2,388,021 Accounts receivable related parties 40,748,686 27,511,730 Inventories 2,979,818 2,792,617 Short-term investments related parties 307,922 319,193 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 13,725,781 12,832,355 Income tax recoverable 1,033,646 1,175,510 Customer loans receivable, current 4,991,848 8,705,999 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,239,514 11,724,852 Other receivables related parties 1,560,521 Total current assets 259,387,524 231,224,115 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 7,414,691 7,539,392 Intangible assets, net 45,686,697 47,742,888 Long-term investments, net 1,287,477 1,299,366 Equity method investments 19,743,990 20,312,642 Goodwill, net 15,179,809 15,432,061 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 11,673,777 13,746,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,147,179 8,366,569 Finance lease right-of-use assets 362,302 450,874 Deferred tax assets 8,103,446 4,014,294 Customer loans receivable, non-current 2,887,006 4,824,977 Long-term prepayments 420,043 393,270 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 17,207,414 17,837,293 Other assets 7,157,667 7,263,692 Total non-current assets 147,271,498 149,223,831 Total assets 406,659,022 380,447,946 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 22,832,724 16,988,384 Accounts payable related parties 931,810 651,463 Bank and other borrowings, current 11,816,235 9,099,046 Advances from customers 980,889 1,415,762 Advances from customers related parties 3,993,850 5,357,221 Income tax payable 19,313,068 8,821,853 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,404,269 4,416,960 Finance lease liabilities, current 99,627 132,946 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 13,087,484 11,544,695 Due to related party 2,692,673 Total current liabilities 78,459,956 61,121,003 Non-current liabilities: Bank and other borrowings, non-current 25,938,581 33,734,438 Deferred tax liabilities 15,777,663 16,374,832 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,897,286 4,136,257 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 77,080 116,527 Other liabilities 1,593,314 1,660,183 Total non-current liabilities 48,283,924 56,022,237 Total liabilities 126,743,880 117,143,240 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 shares issued, and 102,576,943 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 10,388 10,388 Additional paid-in capital 75,715,942 72,867,424 Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) (7,749,997 (7,749,997 Retained earnings 262,449,513 240,448,620 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,589,505 (57,294,239 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 263,836,341 248,282,196 Non-controlling interests 16,078,801 15,022,510 Total stockholders' equity 279,915,142 263,304,706 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 406,659,022 380,447,946

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues, net related parties 43,732,194 38,944,898 81,687,254 84,202,043 Revenues, net 5,455,874 4,413,949 10,561,376 6,485,505 Total revenues, net 49,188,068 43,358,847 92,248,630 90,687,548 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $138,593 and $4,669,602 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and $262,982 and $8,126,530 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 13,210,752 13,348,270 25,924,580 22,943,887 Gross profit 35,977,316 30,010,577 66,324,050 67,743,661 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $341,510 and $415,767 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and $684,903 and $415,767 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 17,016,766 15,456,385 29,643,485 28,987,395 Total operating expenses 17,016,766 15,456,385 29,643,485 28,987,395 Income from operations 18,960,550 14,554,192 36,680,565 38,756,266 Other income (expenses): Interest income 8,520 22,882 129,889 78,215 Interest expense (128,629 (49,651 (243,435 (55,858 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net 1,032,259 (769,720 1,893,937 (1,828,246 Other income 137,056 145,403 628,620 296,731 Other expenses (455,070 (362,745 (678,279 (1,001,478 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Total other income (expenses) 594,136 (1,013,831 1,730,732 6,235,502 Income before income taxes and equity in losses of equity method investees 19,554,686 13,540,361 38,411,297 44,991,768 Income tax expense 7,823,743 11,100,509 15,351,334 21,059,966 Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax (568,652 (568,652 Net income 11,162,291 2,439,852 22,491,311 23,931,802 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 469,469 (18,388 490,418 (28,884 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 10,692,822 2,458,240 22,000,893 23,960,686 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,319,471 8,623,269 (9,569,020 18,431,596 Total comprehensive income 5,842,820 11,063,121 12,922,291 42,363,398 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 198,369 184,411 216,664 147,579 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 5,644,451 10,878,710 12,705,627 42,215,819 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Basic and diluted 0.10 0.02 0.21 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 102,576,943 103,507,249 102,576,943 103,392,580

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 22,491,311 23,931,802 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,802,958 1,264,405 Non-cash lease expense 2,861,022 2,185,744 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (44,753 283,752 Equity in losses of equity method investees 568,652 Stock-based compensation 7,854 Fair value change of long-term investments (34,905 384,523 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 9,397 (10,804 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies (111,632 Deferred income taxes (4,545,948 7,452,983 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (184,336 (789,577 Accounts receivable related parties (14,570,601 (17,039,113 Inventories (279,190 (717,972 Finance lease receivables related parties 247,191 (6,482,967 Customer loans receivable 5,357,608 8,081,703 Other receivables related parties (1,602,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,173,911 (1,349,225 Long-term prepayments 59,145 211,988 Other assets (185,014 85,907 Accounts payable 6,593,276 1,165,217 Accounts payable related parties 307,962 2,455,865 Notes payables related parties (5,031,570 Advances from customers (395,704 (369,616 Advances from customers related parties (1,205,634 (2,363,891 Income tax payable 11,194,897 (6,030,526 Operating lease liabilities (2,876,789 (2,275,398 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 2,008,843 (2,508,035 Other liabilities (17,601 (88,593 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 31,741,248 (6,411,168 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (209,391 (560,431 Prepayments for property and equipment (804,423 (705,351 Payments made on behalf of related parties (1,836,541 Purchase of long-term investments (652,555 Purchase of cryptocurrencies (424,250 Long-term loans to others (13,134 Repayments from related parties 70,000 Repayments from others 31,111 56,307 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717 Deconsolidation of VIE, net of cash disposed of 1,019,909 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,728,236 NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 37,206 15,397,998 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from related parties 15,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock acquisition rights in subsidiary by non-controlling interests 31,866 Repayments of bank and other borrowings (3,740,739 (74,256 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (71,942 (278,097 Repayments to related parties (22,657 (27,943 Repurchase of common stock (2,415,262 Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment 9,682,277 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,803,472 6,901,719 Effect of exchange rate changes (7,437,607 11,808,241 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,537,375 27,696,790 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 163,773,838 125,044,092 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD 184,311,213 152,740,882 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 243,435 55,858 Cash paid for income taxes, net 8,660,822 19,637,454 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 703,529 246,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 67,106 104,437 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 612,466 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 4,844,803 1,160,680 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 8,175,342 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total Revenues, net 49,188,068 43,358,847 92,248,630 90,687,548 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 10,692,822 2,458,240 22,000,893 23,960,686 Adjusted to exclude the following: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 469,469 (18,388 490,418 (28,884 Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax 568,652 568,652 Income tax expense 7,823,743 11,100,509 15,351,334 21,059,966 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Other expenses 455,070 362,745 678,279 1,001,478 Other income (137,056 (145,403 (628,620 (296,731 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net (1,032,259 769,720 (1,893,937 1,828,246 Interest expense 128,629 49,651 243,435 55,858 Interest income (8,520 (22,882 (129,889 (78,215 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,132,524 636,101 1,802,958 1,264,405 Adjusted EBITDA 20,093,074 15,190,293 38,483,523 40,020,671 Net income margin 22 6 24 26 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 35 42 44 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical adjusted for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax, income tax expense, gain on redemption of life insurance policies, other expenses, other income, foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net, interest expense, interest income, and depreciation and amortization expense. Net income margin is defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by total revenues, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813064564/en/

Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com