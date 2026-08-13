Restructuring Complete, Growth Reaccelerates: Q2 Revenue Up 13%, Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical Up 335%, Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 32% Year-over-Year. AI-Enabled Service Enhancements Drive Successful Fee Increases, Positioning the Business for Accelerated Network Expansion
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields to medical institutions in Japan and abroad, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended June 30, 2026) and the first half of fiscal year 2026 (the six months ended June 30, 2026).
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $49 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to SBC Medical was $11 million, an increase of 335% year-over-year. Net income margin was 22%, an increase of 16 percentage points year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 41%, an increase of 6 percentage points year-over-year.
- Basic EPS was $0.10 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 400% year-over-year.
The Company believes the quarter marked a clear reacceleration in its growth, with net income attributable to SBC Medical growth outpacing revenue growth. Earnings growth was supported by the expansion of the points business following a change in the Company's operating policy and the expansion of service fees in line with enhanced AI-enabled support capabilities.
The business of the medical corporations the Company supports also continued to expand steadily. As of the end of June 2026, the number of locations2 increased by 34 year-over-year to 287, and last-twelve-month number of visits3 reached 6.9 million (up 10% year-over-year). Average spend per visit was $287, up 9% year-over-year.
Comment from SBC Medical's Chairman and CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa:
"We believe our results this quarter clearly demonstrate that SBC Medical's growth story has entered a new phase. Having completed the structural reforms we undertook in 2025, we are now running multiple growth engines simultaneously. I am growing increasingly confident that this reacceleration is not a temporary phenomenon but reflects the strengthening of our underlying growth fundamentals.
What gives me the greatest confidence is that the convergence of healthcare and AI is becoming one of SBC Medical's next sources of competitive advantage. We are leveraging more than 26 years of accumulated management data to support AI development and implementing mechanisms that enhance clinic operations including AI-powered call centers, AI-driven marketing, and AI-assisted site selection for new clinic openings.
Strengthening our AI-enabled MSO platform simultaneously drives growth across three dimensions: the number of clinic locations, average fee per clinic (AFPC), and service menu breadth. As the platform's appeal grows, patient visits and treatment volumes at the clinics we support increase, accelerating clinic growth which in turn leads to expanded service fees commensurate with the value we provide. We believe this virtuous cycle is the driving force behind sustainable growth in consolidated revenue and EPS, as reflected in our most recent reported historical results and in the future.
Specifically, through fee revisions for our call center services provided to five specific affiliated medical corporations, together with separate fee revisions reflecting expanded support for Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, we expect these initiatives, if their impact is realized for a full year, to increase service fees by approximately $15 million annually (converted at ¥158.1/US$). These initiatives are being pursued in a disciplined manner, premised on a win-win relationship between the Company and our affiliated medical corporations.
Looking ahead, we will deepen our multi-brand strategy in aesthetic dermatology domestically, while expanding our non-aesthetic business, which we position as our "second growth engine." Internationally, we plan to accelerate our global growth through our collaboration with OrangeTwist in the United States and our ASEAN expansion, anchored in Thailand. We are also preparing to enter the Longevity market, which we see as having enormous potential.
With $184 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, we will continue to pursue disciplined investment toward our next growth phase. By pursuing sustained EPS growth and achieving fair equity valuation for our shares in the capital markets as two wheels of the same cart, we aim to deliver even greater value to all our stakeholders, including our shareholders. We look forward to what lies ahead for SBC Medical."
Summary of Key Financials
Unit
2Q26
2Q25
YoY
1H26
1H25
YoY
Total revenues
$MM
49
43
+13%
92
91
+2%
Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical
$MM
11
2
+335%
22
24
(8)%
Net Income Margin
22
6
+16pt
24
26
(2)pt
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$MM
20
15
+32%
38
40
(4)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1
41
35
+6pt
42
44
(2)pt
ROE (Annualized) 4
16
4
+12pt
17
22
(5)pt
Basic EPS 5
0.10
0.02
+400%
0.21
0.23
(9)%
1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)."
2 Represents the total number of locations across the Company's support and partnership network, including franchised locations of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, JUN CLINIC, and OrangeTwist.
3 Patient visits include patients of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The period covered is from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
4 Return on equity (ROE) is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by average shareholders' equity (beginning and end of period).
5 Basic EPS is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 09:30 p.m. Japan Time) to discuss the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.
During the live webcast, participants may submit questions in real-time using the Zoom Q&A button.
All attendees, regardless of their current stock ownership status, are welcome to submit questions. Please note that due to time constraints and the nature of the inquiries, we may not be able to address every question during the call.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sEGnJWOyQDejlpnuGnxQgA
Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated conference call viewing site.
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and a separate link to the archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/.
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.
Company Name: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Listed Market: NASDAQ Global Market Ticker: SBC Address: 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92618 USA IR Website: https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbc-medical-group-holdings-inc
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
184,311,213
163,773,838
Accounts receivable
2,488,575
2,388,021
Accounts receivable related parties
40,748,686
27,511,730
Inventories
2,979,818
2,792,617
Short-term investments related parties
307,922
319,193
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
13,725,781
12,832,355
Income tax recoverable
1,033,646
1,175,510
Customer loans receivable, current
4,991,848
8,705,999
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,239,514
11,724,852
Other receivables related parties
1,560,521
Total current assets
259,387,524
231,224,115
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7,414,691
7,539,392
Intangible assets, net
45,686,697
47,742,888
Long-term investments, net
1,287,477
1,299,366
Equity method investments
19,743,990
20,312,642
Goodwill, net
15,179,809
15,432,061
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
11,673,777
13,746,513
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,147,179
8,366,569
Finance lease right-of-use assets
362,302
450,874
Deferred tax assets
8,103,446
4,014,294
Customer loans receivable, non-current
2,887,006
4,824,977
Long-term prepayments
420,043
393,270
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
17,207,414
17,837,293
Other assets
7,157,667
7,263,692
Total non-current assets
147,271,498
149,223,831
Total assets
406,659,022
380,447,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
22,832,724
16,988,384
Accounts payable related parties
931,810
651,463
Bank and other borrowings, current
11,816,235
9,099,046
Advances from customers
980,889
1,415,762
Advances from customers related parties
3,993,850
5,357,221
Income tax payable
19,313,068
8,821,853
Operating lease liabilities, current
5,404,269
4,416,960
Finance lease liabilities, current
99,627
132,946
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
13,087,484
11,544,695
Due to related party
2,692,673
Total current liabilities
78,459,956
61,121,003
Non-current liabilities:
Bank and other borrowings, non-current
25,938,581
33,734,438
Deferred tax liabilities
15,777,663
16,374,832
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,897,286
4,136,257
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
77,080
116,527
Other liabilities
1,593,314
1,660,183
Total non-current liabilities
48,283,924
56,022,237
Total liabilities
126,743,880
117,143,240
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 shares issued, and 102,576,943 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
10,388
10,388
Additional paid-in capital
75,715,942
72,867,424
Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
(7,749,997
(7,749,997
Retained earnings
262,449,513
240,448,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(66,589,505
(57,294,239
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
263,836,341
248,282,196
Non-controlling interests
16,078,801
15,022,510
Total stockholders' equity
279,915,142
263,304,706
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
406,659,022
380,447,946
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues, net related parties
43,732,194
38,944,898
81,687,254
84,202,043
Revenues, net
5,455,874
4,413,949
10,561,376
6,485,505
Total revenues, net
49,188,068
43,358,847
92,248,630
90,687,548
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $138,593 and $4,669,602 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and $262,982 and $8,126,530 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
13,210,752
13,348,270
25,924,580
22,943,887
Gross profit
35,977,316
30,010,577
66,324,050
67,743,661
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $341,510 and $415,767 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and $684,903 and $415,767 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
17,016,766
15,456,385
29,643,485
28,987,395
Total operating expenses
17,016,766
15,456,385
29,643,485
28,987,395
Income from operations
18,960,550
14,554,192
36,680,565
38,756,266
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
8,520
22,882
129,889
78,215
Interest expense
(128,629
(49,651
(243,435
(55,858
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
1,032,259
(769,720
1,893,937
(1,828,246
Other income
137,056
145,403
628,620
296,731
Other expenses
(455,070
(362,745
(678,279
(1,001,478
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Total other income (expenses)
594,136
(1,013,831
1,730,732
6,235,502
Income before income taxes and equity in losses of equity method investees
19,554,686
13,540,361
38,411,297
44,991,768
Income tax expense
7,823,743
11,100,509
15,351,334
21,059,966
Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax
(568,652
(568,652
Net income
11,162,291
2,439,852
22,491,311
23,931,802
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
469,469
(18,388
490,418
(28,884
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
10,692,822
2,458,240
22,000,893
23,960,686
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(5,319,471
8,623,269
(9,569,020
18,431,596
Total comprehensive income
5,842,820
11,063,121
12,922,291
42,363,398
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
198,369
184,411
216,664
147,579
Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
5,644,451
10,878,710
12,705,627
42,215,819
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Basic and diluted
0.10
0.02
0.21
0.23
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
102,576,943
103,507,249
102,576,943
103,392,580
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Six Months
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
22,491,311
23,931,802
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,802,958
1,264,405
Non-cash lease expense
2,861,022
2,185,744
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(44,753
283,752
Equity in losses of equity method investees
568,652
Stock-based compensation
7,854
Fair value change of long-term investments
(34,905
384,523
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
9,397
(10,804
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
(111,632
Deferred income taxes
(4,545,948
7,452,983
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(184,336
(789,577
Accounts receivable related parties
(14,570,601
(17,039,113
Inventories
(279,190
(717,972
Finance lease receivables related parties
247,191
(6,482,967
Customer loans receivable
5,357,608
8,081,703
Other receivables related parties
(1,602,304
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,173,911
(1,349,225
Long-term prepayments
59,145
211,988
Other assets
(185,014
85,907
Accounts payable
6,593,276
1,165,217
Accounts payable related parties
307,962
2,455,865
Notes payables related parties
(5,031,570
Advances from customers
(395,704
(369,616
Advances from customers related parties
(1,205,634
(2,363,891
Income tax payable
11,194,897
(6,030,526
Operating lease liabilities
(2,876,789
(2,275,398
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
2,008,843
(2,508,035
Other liabilities
(17,601
(88,593
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
31,741,248
(6,411,168
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(209,391
(560,431
Prepayments for property and equipment
(804,423
(705,351
Payments made on behalf of related parties
(1,836,541
Purchase of long-term investments
(652,555
Purchase of cryptocurrencies
(424,250
Long-term loans to others
(13,134
Repayments from related parties
70,000
Repayments from others
31,111
56,307
Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies
17,735,717
Deconsolidation of VIE, net of cash disposed of
1,019,909
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
1,728,236
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
37,206
15,397,998
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock acquisition rights in subsidiary by non-controlling interests
31,866
Repayments of bank and other borrowings
(3,740,739
(74,256
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(71,942
(278,097
Repayments to related parties
(22,657
(27,943
Repurchase of common stock
(2,415,262
Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment
9,682,277
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(3,803,472
6,901,719
Effect of exchange rate changes
(7,437,607
11,808,241
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
20,537,375
27,696,790
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
163,773,838
125,044,092
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD
184,311,213
152,740,882
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
243,435
55,858
Cash paid for income taxes, net
8,660,822
19,637,454
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
703,529
246,188
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
67,106
104,437
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
612,466
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
4,844,803
1,160,680
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
8,175,342
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Total Revenues, net
49,188,068
43,358,847
92,248,630
90,687,548
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
10,692,822
2,458,240
22,000,893
23,960,686
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
469,469
(18,388
490,418
(28,884
Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax
568,652
568,652
Income tax expense
7,823,743
11,100,509
15,351,334
21,059,966
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Other expenses
455,070
362,745
678,279
1,001,478
Other income
(137,056
(145,403
(628,620
(296,731
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
(1,032,259
769,720
(1,893,937
1,828,246
Interest expense
128,629
49,651
243,435
55,858
Interest income
(8,520
(22,882
(129,889
(78,215
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,132,524
636,101
1,802,958
1,264,405
Adjusted EBITDA
20,093,074
15,190,293
38,483,523
40,020,671
Net income margin
22
6
24
26
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41
35
42
44
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical adjusted for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax, income tax expense, gain on redemption of life insurance policies, other expenses, other income, foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net, interest expense, interest income, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Net income margin is defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by total revenues, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813064564/en/
Contacts:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com