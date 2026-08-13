AMSTERDAM, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Kefi B.V., a major shareholder and principal creditor of WSC Group (the owner and promoter of the globally recognized TCR Series), together with its aligned shareholders, today announced a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at accelerating the commercial growth of the TCR platform and bringing WSC WORLD SPORTING CONSULTING LIMITED (WSC Group) to a public listing on a major international exchange in the near future.



The Foundation: Kefi's Decisive Role in Building the TCR Ecosystem



Kefi B.V. and its predecessor entity have invested the largest amount of capital into WSC Group among all shareholders since 2018, while simultaneously providing strategic resources and support to fellow shareholders throughout this period. This commitment was made well before the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) adopted the TCR Regulations as its global touring car standard. Kefi's high-conviction capital investment proved decisive, enabling the seamless integration of FIA standards and the global debut of the first commercially available road car bearing the TCR brand.



Following this foundational investment, WSC Group successfully launched landmark co-branding initiatives with major automotive manufacturers. In 2019, the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR road car was introduced to the European and Asian markets, pushing sales significantly with the strength of the TCR brand and becoming a sought-after performance icon. In 2021, the Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition further demonstrated the power of the TCR brand to drive consumer car sales in global markets. These achievements confirm that the commercial potential of the TCR ecosystem is limitless, extending far beyond the racetrack and into the showrooms of the world's largest automakers.



Beyond Capital: Kefi's Strategic Partnership and Long-Term Support



Kefi B.V.'s contribution to WSC Group has extended far beyond capital injections. Over nearly a decade of close collaboration, Kefi has provided continuous long-term strategic support: referring high-value business networks and introducing real commercial opportunities to the company and its shareholders, offering professional advisory services on corporate governance, legal structuring, and financial strategy, and connecting WSC Group with strategic partners across the automotive, technology, and media sectors.



"Over nearly ten years of close collaboration, we have grown alongside WSC," stated a spokesperson for Kefi B.V. "We have deep insight into the company's inner circle, its daily workings, and its operational details. We maintain absolute clarity regarding our rights as a major shareholder and creditor, and we believe the time has come to unlock the true, unmaximised value of this extraordinary global IP."



Kefi as the Institutional Interface for WSC



Given its extensive expertise in global laws, regulations, and capital markets, Kefi B.V. acts as the primary communication channel on behalf of WSC Group when engaging with institutional investors and sophisticated partners. This role ensures that WSC Group's engagement with the global investment community meets the highest standards of professionalism, regulatory compliance, and fiduciary transparency, standards that are essential for the company's path to a public listing.



Kefi's efforts in this capacity have already brought tangible benefits to all minority shareholders by enhancing the company's credibility, expanding its investor base, and laying the groundwork for a liquidity event that will deliver significant value to all stakeholders.



A New Chapter: Evolving for the Next Phase of Growth



The TCR ecosystem has now matured into a global institution operating across more than 40 countries with over 16 major manufacturers. The scale and complexity of the business today demands institutional governance, centralized commercial expertise, and capital markets experience to take the platform to its next level of growth. Kefi B.V. and its aligned shareholders are therefore advocating for the introduction of enhanced professional structures and a business model upgrade that matches the ambition and scale of the opportunity ahead.



From Grassroots to World-Class: A Platform for All Drivers



At its core, TCR cars remain the most affordable and exciting category in global motorsport. With a complete race-ready car costing a fraction of GT3 or single-seater alternatives, TCR delivers thrilling, close-contact touring car racing that is accessible to a wide range of participants. Yet affordability does not come at the expense of competition quality. The TCR Series attracts the full spectrum of driving talent, from passionate gentleman drivers to top-tier professionals with elite driving skills competing at the highest level of touring car racing. This unique combination of accessibility and world-class competition is what sets the TCR Series apart and gives WSC an unrivalled depth of driver engagement across all levels.



Kefi B.V. and its aligned shareholders aim to bring the enthusiasm of motorsport back to the world, to reignite the passion that comes from watching production-based cars, driven by relatable heroes, battling bumper-to-bumper on circuits and street tracks across every continent.



Unprecedented Growth and Media Value



The TCR ecosystem has demonstrated explosive growth. According to recent data certified by IRIS Sport, the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour saw its total media value increase by 103% in the past season alone. Global reach expanded by 33% to 296 million, generating 1.58 billion media contacts. With over 900 hours of broadcasting and a rapidly expanding digital footprint, the TCR ecosystem has proven its capability to deliver massive international visibility, particularly in high-growth markets such as China, Pan-Asia, and Latin America.



The TCR Ecosystem: Beyond Traditional Racing



The TCR ecosystem extends well beyond traditional circuit racing. WSC Group's intellectual property encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of assets and growth verticals, including e-sports and competitive sim racing, video gaming (PC and mobile applications), legal street racing events that bring motorsport directly to city centres, the ETCR (Electric) and HTCR (Hybrid) platforms for next-generation powertrains, and TCR-branded racing academies and driving experiences. This breadth of the ecosystem positions WSC Group as a multi-dimensional sports, entertainment, and technology platform with numerous avenues for monetisation and audience growth.



Fundraising and Use of Proceeds



To capitalize on this momentum, Kefi B.V. and its aligned shareholders are actively pursuing a new round of fundraising to prepare WSC Group for a public listing. The proceeds will be deployed towards:



- General Working Capital: Strengthening the operational foundation and supporting day-to-day business expansion across all markets.



- Research & Development and TCR Lab: Establishing a dedicated TCR Lab focused on advancing new materials for car kits and components, developing the ETCR (Electric) and HTCR (Hybrid) platforms, and integrating cutting-edge technologies such as solid-state batteries. The TCR Lab will position the ecosystem as the ultimate R&D testing ground for the automotive industry, attracting manufacturer investment and accelerating innovation.



- Marketing and Fan Engagement: Expanding global broadcasting partnerships, developing digital content strategies, building experiential fan engagement platforms, and deepening relationships with drivers, racing teams, and national promoters worldwide.



Future Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions



Looking ahead, Kefi B.V. will leverage its extensive global networks and M&A expertise to identify and execute strategic acquisitions that complement and expand the TCR ecosystem. This may include acquiring complementary motorsport properties, technology platforms, media assets, or regional promotion rights that accelerate WSC Group's path to becoming the dominant global touring car and accessible motorsport conglomerate.



Valuation Outlook: Exponential Upside



Based on peer comparisons with publicly listed motorsport properties, including Formula 1 (market capitalization exceeding US$22 billion) and MotoGP (acquired by Liberty Media for Euro 4.2 billion at 8.8x revenue), the future valuation of WSC Group upon achieving a public listing is expected to be exponentially higher than its current private valuation. The TCR ecosystem's unmatched global footprint (40+ series, 200+ annual races, 1,000+ cars, 16+ manufacturers) and its rare FIA endorsement represent an IP asset with no direct comparable at its current valuation level. Early investors stand to benefit from a significant valuation re-rating as the company transitions from a privately held entity to a publicly listed global sports and entertainment platform.



Welcoming New Partnerships



Kefi B.V. and its aligned shareholders warmly welcome new partnerships with major car manufacturers, leading technology companies, and upstream/downstream supply chain participants who share the vision of building the TCR ecosystem into the world's premier accessible motorsport platform.



About WSC Group and the TCR Ecosystem



Founded in 2014, WSC Group is the sole owner of the TCR (Touring Car Racing) technical regulations. TCR is the most successful customer racing concept of the 21st century, currently licensed to over 40 national and regional series globally, encompassing more than 200 annual races. Over 1,000 TCR-specification cars have been built by more than 16 major automotive manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, Audi, Cupra, Geely, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Toyota, and Volkswagen. In a rare endorsement, the FIA adopted the private TCR regulations for its top-tier touring car world championship, the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour.



WSC Group is backed by a consortium of strategic investors who are committed to driving the next phase of the company's global expansion and public listing.



Media Contact:

Kefi B.V. Corporate Communications

Amsterdam / Hong Kong

media@kefi-bv.com







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