Today, August 13, 2026, Candle Lake Limited disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Evolution AB (publ).

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Evolution AB (publ) Short name: EVO ISIN code: SE0012673267

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.