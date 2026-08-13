USPA Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Takes No. 1 Spot for All Sports Brands and Climbs to No. 22 Overall on License Global's 2026 'Top Global Licensors' Ranking

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was named the highest-ranking sports brand on License Global's annual Top Global Licensor list for the second consecutive year, surpassing the NFL Players Association, PGA Tour, and Formula 1. Marking another milestone, U.S. Polo Assn. climbs to No. 22 overall on the global licensor list spanning the entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, and sports industries. This achievement reflects the continued expansion of the multi-billion-dollar brand globally as it delivered a record year on all fronts with $2.7B in retail sales in 2025.

U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), ranked the No. 1 Sports Licensor on License Global's annual Top Global Licensor list. This achievement reflects the continued expansion of the multi-billion-dollar sport brand globally as it delivered a record year on all fronts with $2.7B in retail sales in 2025.

U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was ranked the No. 1 Sports Licensor, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1 on License Global's annual Top Global Licensor list. The global sport brand, with distribution in 190 countries, also ranks No. 22 among other leading global brands in the fashion, sport, entertainment, and lifestyle industries.

The latest recognition by License Global comes amid another year of significant growth for U.S. Polo Assn., driven by its authentic connection to the sport of polo and a long-term global expansion strategy. The 2026 Top Global Licensor ranking highlights the brand's continued success, which has steadily expanded its presence across global markets through key partnerships, retail growth, digital commerce, and consumer engagement initiatives.

As one of the key initiatives supporting that momentum, U.S. Polo Assn. recently launched its global campaign, The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game, celebrating the sport of polo's authentic role in inspiring one of fashion's most recognizable styles. The campaign highlights the brand's unique position being directly connected to the sport from which the polo shirt originated, creating a powerful point of differentiation in today's competitive marketplace.

"Remaining the No. 1 Sports Licensor and moving up to No. 22 overall among the world's leading licensing titans on License Global is an important milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. and reflects the incredible work being executed across our global business," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association, our authentic connection to the sport of polo remains a powerful differentiator for U.S. Polo Assn. that continues to resonate with consumers and sports fans worldwide."

The annual License Global ranking is widely regarded as one of the licensing industry's most influential benchmarks, measuring worldwide retail sales of licensed consumer products and experiences across a broad range of categories. According to the 2026 report, the world's leading licensors generated more than $338 billion in retail sales, highlighting the continued strength and evolution of the global licensing sector. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $63 billion in retail sales. Other notable brands on the list included NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Hershey Company, BMW Group, Sony Pictures Consumer Products, and John Deere, to name a few.

For U.S. Polo Assn., the recognition underscores years of strategic investment in brand building and international market development. Today, the brand's global footprint reaches consumers in 190 countries through an extensive network of e-commerce platforms, strategic global partners, and more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, all with a shared commitment to delivering authentic, accessible, sport-inspired products that reflect the heritage and excitement of the sport of polo.

To be considered for inclusion in the annual ranking, participating brands and corporate entities submit retail sales figures based on worldwide licensed merchandise sales. Those figures are supplemented by independent research and verification conducted by License Global's editorial team through industry sources, financial filings, annual reports, and market analysis.

This recognition for U.S. Polo Assn. follows another milestone in 2026, as the brand was listed on USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list alongside other notable brands including Nike, Rolex, Disney, YETI, and American Eagle Outfitters, to name a few. This prestigious consumer-driven ranking highlights best-in-class brands across the United States based on trust, reliability, and overall customer experience. U.S. Polo Assn.'s inclusion on both USA TODAY and License Global underscores the brand's ability to consistently deliver quality products and meaningful experiences while maintaining a strong emotional connection with consumers and sports fans worldwide through the authenticity of sports.

"Continued growth in licensing comes from combining a strong, consistent global brand with local market expertise," said Molly Robbins, SVP of Global Licensing & Business Development for USPA Global. "Our partners around the world play a critical role in bringing the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to life in ways that resonate with consumers, and we are proud of what we have built together."

"This recognition from License Global speaks to the strength of those relationships and the incredible work being executed across our global network," continues Robbins.

As U.S. Polo Assn. continues its upward trajectory, the brand remains focused on expanding its presence in established and emerging markets while sharing the heritage, style, and excitement of the sport of polo with consumers and sports fans around the world.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand has been recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Further Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: USPA Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-takes-no.-1-spot-for-all-sports-brands-and-climbs-1206629